JOHNSTON — Emma Weilbrenner collected 25 of her team-leading 41 assists during the Johnston Invitational on Saturday in Ottumwa's lone win, a three-set victory over Ames.
Weilbrenner recorded her 900th career assist during Ottumwa's 25-23, 23-25, 15-4 win over the Little Cyclones. The win gives the Bulldog volleyball team a chance to clinch a third consecutive winning season on Thursday with a victory in the Class 5A regional semifinals at home against Southeast Polk.
Ottumwa fell to Waukee (25-14, 25-20) and Johnston (25-14, 25-14) with Ashley Jones leading the Bulldogs in the two matches with seven kills in the four sets against the Warriors and Dragons. Kiley Heller led the Bulldogs with 21 digs in the tournament.
Anne Guest led OHS with a pair of ace serves against Johnston, five blocks against Waukee and 18 kills in Ottumwa's three-set victory over Ames. Guest now has 169 kills for the season and 745 kills in her four-year career.