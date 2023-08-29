Prep volleyball: Winless Panthers fall to unbeaten Eagles

PEKIN — Jordan Mohs knows just how good the Keota volleyball program can be.
Over four years as an all-state standout at Sigourney from 2011-15, Mohs led the Savages against Keota eight times. Of those eight meetings in four seasons, the Savages and Eagles battled to a decisive set three times including a 16-14 fifth-set that decided a 2011 regional match between the South Iowa Cedar League rivals.
During those four seasons she played against Keota, the Eagle volleyball team won 59 matches. Entering this season, Keota had managed just 21 wins in the previous four years including a 4-20 record last fall.
"It's been a long time for Keota," Mohs said. "I'm really excited to see what they can do this season."
Now the head coach at Pekin, Mohs got a first-hand look at the new and improved Keota volleyball squad on Monday. Sharp serving by Cassandra Swantz and Lainey Swanson set the tone for the Eagles in a 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 win over the Panthers, lifting Keota to a 4-0 start on the 2023 season.
"It's good to see Keota be good again. It's a good example of a program that can turn things around quickly," Mohs said. "We (Pekin) are a young team with a lot of girls that very inexperienced when it comes to varsity. We only have about two girls that have really consistently played at the varsity level, but we are really good at playing together. When we can take out volleyball skills, play together and keep our energy up, we'll get there. It's just going to take some time."
Pekin showed resiliency in all three games against the Eagles, erasing an early 7-2 deficit by reeling off five straight points. Ava Gillam connected on consecutive kills to tie the opening game before Keota responded with a 6-2 run to open a 13-9 lead.
Both Pekin and Keota racked up the aces against each other. The Panthers were able to put together most of their best runs throughout Monday's match with strong serves including three straight aces by Myah Bainbridge early in the second game, giving Pekin its largest lead at any point in the match as the Panthers jumped out to an 8-3 advantage against the Eagles.
"We have a lot of strong servers. We just need to get more consistent," Mohs said. "I do feel like our serving can help us a lot. We just have to get consistent throughout our entire program. I saw that a lot that all of our teams had players that missed serves. Sometimes, the game can come down to how many serves you miss."
While Pekin finished the varsity match against Keota with 14 aces from six different players, the Panthers also missed on 21 of 64 service attempts. The Eagles, meanwhile, served up 18 aces of their own as Pekin struggled at times with serve receiving allowing Keota to quickly get back in the second game ultimately building an 18-15 lead on three straight serves by Swanson that the Panthers could not return.
"Keota has quite a few good servers. I feel like we're always struggling with serve-receive," Mohs said. "It's something we try to focus on a lot in practice. It's gotten better, but it's something we're going to continue to focus on. We have some good passers. Once we can get that nailed down, it will help us out a lot."
Pekin (0-4) came within a point of tying the match at 1-1 before a wide serve by Gillam tied the second game at 25-25. After earning a game point of their own, Keota put the game away winning an incredible rally on a clinching kill by Grace Conger moving the Eagles within a win of the sweep.
Keota and Pekin continued to battle back and forth in a third game that featured nine ties with the Panthers fighting all the way back from a six-point deficit taking a 21-20 lead on an ace serve by Payten Coleman. Keota rallied back to tie the game at 23-23 before putting the match away on Kimberly Clarahan's third ace serve and Conger's team-leading fifth kill.
Katelynn Schultz led Pekin with a match-high six kills in Monday's match. Bainbridge added a team-leading 20 assists to go along with four aces while Gillam led the Panthers with a match-high five blocks. Alex Parsons led Pekin with 18 digs in the match.
Pekin opens Southeast Iowa Superconference north division play by hosting Highland on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.