Prep wrestling: Albia competes in regional duals

CRESTON — Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger knew it would be an uphill battle for the Blue Demons to qualify for the Iowa High School State Wrestling Dual Tournament.
The Blue Demons gave a valiant effort in the regional dual semifinals, falling 43-30 to Glenwood ending the season with a final dual record of 22-7. Six falls by the Rams helped create a lead that proved to be too much for Albia to overcome.
"It's always an honor to wrestle in the regional duals," Wenger said. "When we saw our pairing, we knew we were in for an uphill climb from a match-up perspective, so we pretty much decided to wrestle Glenwood straight up without bouncing our wrestlers around to different weight classes and just let the chips fall where they may.
"As it all played out, I felt that our guys competed really well, we just fell a little short."
Justin Keller cut Glenwood's lead in the dual to 16-11, clinching a 17-1 tech fall in 4:16 over Trevor Hargens at 145 pounds for the Blue Demons. Falls by Reese Fauble (152) and Tate Mayberry (160) lifted the Rams to a 17-point lead before Gage Oddo secured a 6-0 decision over Austin Wear at 170 pounds for Albia, cutting Glenwood's lead to 28-14.
Gavin Connell held off Carter Kamerick at 182 pounds to secure a key 10-8 decision, lifting the Rams to a 31-14 edge over the Blue Demons. Pins by C.J. Carter (195) and Mason Koehler (220) clinched the dual for Glenwood.
Junior heavyweight Paul Ballard remained unbeaten for Albia heading into 2A district tournament action, winning a 9-0 major decision over Trent Patton in the regional duals. Wyatt Stewart closed out the dual pinning Hunter Codney in the first period of the 113-pound finale.
"Overall, we had a really good dual season. We were able to consistently fill all of the weight classes and we were able to stay really competitive in almost every dual that we wrestled in this year," Wenger said. "Our numbers have never been better since I've been here and we return a really good nucleus over into next season, so I fully expect us to remain extremely competitive in the years to come."
The Albia wrestling team heads to Ballard, Huxley on Saturday to compete in the Class 2A, District 2 tournament starting at noon. The top two placewinners in each class will advance to compete in the Iowa High School boys state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.
PREP WRESTLING
Class 2A Regional Duals
Glenwood 43, Albia 30
120: Vinny Mayberry (GLEN) over Conner Pickerell (ALBI) (Fall 4:36) 126: Brodie Conner (ALBI) over (GLEN) (For.) 132: Briten Maxwell (GLEN) over Kayden Henderson (ALBI) (MD 13-1) 138: Matt Beem (GLEN) over Bode Thompson (ALBI) (Fall 2:54) 145: Justin Keller (ALBI) over Trevor Hargens (GLEN) (TF 17-1 4:16) 152: Reese Fauble (GLEN) over Joey Pearson (ALBI) (Fall 2:54) 160: Tate Mayberry (GLEN) over Carsen Rhodes (ALBI) (Fall 0:23) 170: Gage Oddo (ALBI) over Austin Wear (GLEN) (Dec 6-0) 182: Gavin Connell (GLEN) over Carter Kamerick (ALBI) (Dec 10-8) 195: CJ Carter (GLEN) over Carson Rankin (ALBI) (Fall 0:45) 220: Mason Koehler (GLEN) over Nate Ballard (ALBI) (Fall 1:07) 285: Paul Ballard (ALBI) over Trent Patton (GLEN) (MD 9-0) 106: Blake Crall (ALBI) over (GLEN) (For.) 113: Wyatt Stewart (ALBI) over Hunter Codney (GLEN) (Fall 1:15)
