OTTUMWA — It's not the first title that Justin Keller has won.
It certainly might be his most memorable thus far. The Albia senior took a very unique, exciting road to the 152-pound championship on Saturday at the Ottumwa Invitational that saw Keller rally in the final period of the final two matches, including a exciting back-and-forth scramble with Ottumwa junior Braylon Griffiths in the final 20 seconds of the day's most thrilling championship match.
"It wasn't pretty," Keller joked. "I had myself worried along with everyone else in the crowd. It's not ideal to be down, but I guess that's what we work for."
Keller made one of the biggest comebacks of the season, but only the second biggest comeback of the entire day at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Facing Des Moines East junior Daniel Zeoh, Keller was taken down in the first minute of the 152-pound semifinals and was nearly pinned twice in the first period.
After giving up another takedown and two more nearfall points in the second period, Keller found himself behind 12-0. Suddenly, the hopes of winning a second straight Ottumwa Invitational title seemed very dim as another nearfall could have clinched a tech fall for Zeoh.
"He's athletic and I knew I could play into those positions," Keller said. "Conditioning is huge at that point. I didn't gas out. I worked the whole time to better myself and better my position. I just had to fight through all those tough positions I found myself in."
Keller was able to finally escape with 59 seconds left in the second period. Still down 12-1, Keller kept right on fighting scoring a takedown of his own and taking Zeoh over for a nearfall with 24 seconds left in the period, cutting the 12-point deficit in half heading into the final period of the match.
Still down 12-6, Keller kept right on fighting. Starting down to open the third, Keller not only scored a reversal but worked Zeoh over onto his shoulders securing an incredible pin with 1:02 left in the match completing an incredible come-from-behind win.
"I just had to wrestle and use the whole mat," Keller said. "I had positive coaches in the corner telling me how to get into position and letting me know that I had this. It's huge to have that support. Getting that first nearfall in the second period was a big turning point. I knew I was back in it and had a chance to win."
While Keller's semifinal comeback was amazing, the championship battle with Griffiths would provide more excitement. Trailing 5-1 entering the final period, Griffiths cut into the lead with an escape and a take down in the opening minute before following a tying takedown with 19 seconds left by scoring two nearfall points with nine seconds to go to take a sudden 8-6 lead.
Keller once again kept fighting, reversing Griffiths attempt at securing a winning fall to tie the match at 8-8. In the process, Keller was able to get Griffiths on his shoulders to secure two nearfall points of his own just before time expired. After discussion, officials ruled the points were scored before the end of regulation giving Keller a wild 10-8 decision in a battle of area grapplers with state tournament hopes.
"I knew there was short-time there and I knew he would be looking to turn me there," Keller said of the final seconds against Griffiths. "I got in a position I liked on the scramble. I got a roll-through and got a couple swipes. I thought I had two and two, but I didn't know for sure. I was a little upset at first, but you can't do that. You've got to be ready for overtime if it comes down to it. You've got to stay calm, cool and collected."
Ottumwa was able to bring home a pair of individual titles from their home tournament, finishing third overall in 18-team invitational meet with 141.5 points. Daltin Doud won the 126-pound championship, scoring a 14-4 major decision over Keokuk's Robert Howes, the wrestler who scored the day's biggest comeback pinning Moravia junior Aiden Golston in the second period trailing 13-0 as Golston was surprisingly called for having his shoulders down trying to roll Howes through to complete a 15-0 tech fall.
"I knew there was a possibility for a roll late in the match," Doud said. "I knew I had to keep my hips up on top and keep away from that. That's why I cut him a couple times and worked where I was comfortable on my feet."
Ashton Grace brought home the 113-pound title for the Bulldogs, scoring three falls in the first period on the way to the championship match with Tipton freshman Gavin Sorgenfrey. Despite being taken into the second period, Grace dominated Sorgenfrey from the start scorign eight points in the first period before finally securing his fourth fall of the day with 10 seconds left in the second.
"I felt really good throughout the day. I was able to get on top throughout the day. That's where I strive," Grace said. "Once I get on top, I can work my offense and score some points."
Creston, a newcomer to the Ottumwa Invitational, came home with the team title scoring 197.5 points with championship wins at 120 pounds from Christian Ahrens and William Bolinger at 160 pounds. Fairfield vaulted ahead of the Bulldogs for an impressive second-place showing, scoring 151 points including sophomore Cason Miller's run to the 145-pound title and another impressive championship run by freshman Dain Burkhart at 182 pounds.
"We got the pins where we needed them. We've been putting in a lot of work during practice and it's starting to pay off," Miller said. "We're really pumped up about this. We don't place this high in tournament's like this. To finish second in a tournament with all these teams is quite an accomplishment for us."
Albia, paced by the championship runs of Keller and junior heavyweight Paul Ballard, finished fourth overall with 140.5 points. Sigourney-Keota finished fifth with 127 points, highlighted by senior Jack Clarahan's run to the 170-pound title that included a 12-3 major decision over Creston senior Kaden Street that saw Clarahan overcome what was ruled an early takedown for Street that drew the ire of S-K head wrestling coach Cody Van Den Heuvel.
"I know that my coach is going to fight for me if they think something's wrong," Clarahan said. "Seeing your coach fight for you fires me up. If they're going to fight for me, I've got to go out there and fight for them."
Davis County cracked the top 10 of the 18-team Ottumwa Invite with 88.5 points. Deken Sorensen brought home a championship for the Mustangs, claiming the 132-pound title with a 6-0 shutout in the final over Kirksville sophomore Ben Amerman cashing in on an extra bit of motivation provided by his father before the tournament.
"I thought I might get beat out pretty quick, but I made a bet with my dad that I'd win this," Sorensen joked. "I'm going to be up 100 bucks after this."
Van Buren County finished 12th in the tournament with 65 points, led by top-five finishes by Tyler Stoltz (138) and Darrin Coffman (160). Moravia finished 15th with 54.5 points, including 18 scored by junior Matthew McDanel who wrestled his way into the 220-pound championship match before falling to Burlington senior Julian Perez-Hall, 7-0, in the 631st and final match to conclude over nine hours of wrestling in Wapello County.
"I think it's the most complete tournament we've wrestled all year," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "There were a lot of good things from a lot of good guys. There were a lot of guys that wrestled in a way that we can really build on moving forward."
