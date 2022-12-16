CHARITON — Wyatt Stewart was willing to pay the price on Thursday night to make sure the Albia wrestling team walked out of Chariton with three South Central Conference wins.
Stewart, wrestling down in weight from 106 pounds, picked up three wins for the Blue Demons including a dual-clinching 8-3 victory over Centerville freshman Matthew Genobana. It took everything Stewart had to get over the finish line against Genobana, holding on in the final minute despite battling exhaustion and a brief bout of illness on the mat in the final minute of the match.
"I wasn't planning on going down to 106 this week, but when you're wrestling someone for something like a conference title, you have to do things that are a little uncomfortable to benefit your team," Stewart said. "I felt pretty good throughout the night, but sometimes things happen. I started to feel like I was going throw up during the (Genobana) match, then I did."
Stewart recovered to hold off Genobana in the final match of Albia's closest dual win, clinching a 45-31 win over the Big Reds as part of a winning night for the Blue Demons. Albia won all three SCC duals, doubling up Chariton 54-27 before shutting out Cardinal 84-0 with Stewart simply needed to walk out to the mat to have his hand raised for a forfeit win against the Comets.
"That was the first time this season Wyatt moved down to 106 pounds," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "He's kind of a tweener. He's normally a light 113 pounder, but with some of the kids that are currently out, we needed him to wrestle at 106. We had to try to manufacture some points. We knew that Centerville had a good wrestler at that weight class and knew we wouldn't be able to score any points if Wyatt didn't move down."
Stewart easily handled Chariton freshman Dylan Chandler in the opening dual of the night, recording the first of Albia's seven pins against the Chargers in just 32 seconds. Looking ahead, Stewart will to make a choice at whether to compete for a potential state tournament berth either at 106 or 113 pounds later this season.
"I'll probably be wrestling at 113 pounds most of the year, but I'm in a tough district with two pretty good wrestlers at that weight class," Stewart said. "I may have to wrestle at 106 pounds. If I have more time to prepare to compete at that weight class, I feel like I'll be in better condition if I have to make that decision."
Stewart wasn't the only Albia wrestler that was shuffled throughout the line-up as the Blue Demons dealt with injuries and illness. Carsen Rhodes moved down to 152 pounds to pick up a pair of falls, pinning Chariton sophomore Kenton Jensen in two minutes and Cardinal sophomore Keegan Peden in 56 seconds.
Carter Kamerick also picked up a pair of pins for Albia wrestling at 195 pounds, including perhaps the biggest win of the night for the Blue Demons. Trailing Centerville 31-30 in the night's decisive dual, Kamerick took the mat to face Logan Caraccio with just three matches remaining between the teams.
After a scoreless first period, Kamerick escaped early in the second period for a 1-0 lead. That lead doubled when Caraccio was called for stalling, giving Kamerick a huge boost of confidence.
"I could feel my strength and I felt like I was in much better condition," Kamerick said. "I felt like I could wear him down. I trusted myself."
Kamerick was able to not only keep Caraccio down in the third period, but worked his way into a fall in 4:52. It would be the first of three straight wins for Albia to close out their most competitive dual of the night.
"You can't do this without the buy-in from the kids," Wenger said. "They did that across the board. We knew where we were from a line-up standpoint. We knew (Centerville) would make a run in the middle weights. We felt it would come right down to those final few matches all along.
"Carter has aspirations of wrestling at 170, but we needed him wrestling at 220. It was a bit of a gamble, but it worked out for us."
Centerville bounced back to pick up a 48-31 win over Chariton to close out a 2-1 night for the Big Reds. Senior teammates Jax Mosley and Leland Henderson each scored three pins during the quadrangular meet.
"We want to be conference champions this year. I'd even like to surprise a lot of people and become district champions," Centerville head wrestling coach Mason Whisler said. "I know that's a tall task for us, but that's what we're shooting for. We've got big aspirations."
Cardinal, dealing with injuries and illness of their own, lost all three duals on Thursday falling 66-18 to Chariton and 60-18 to Centerville. Dylan Johnson scored a pair of pins for the Comets wrestling at 132 pounds while Kyran Spees pinned Chariton freshman Kaleb Carr in 67 seconds at 138 pounds.
"We've had a rough couple of weeks. About 90 percent of our kids had the flu last week. This week, about 50 percent of the team had skin infections," Cardinal wrestling coach Justin Staton said. "I couldn't be happier with the wrestling we got from the kids. Many of them were just coming back from being out with the flu. They wrestled tough. Many of them were wrestling up in weight. I couldn't be happier with them."
Albia (5-1, 3-0 SCC) will be in action on Saturday at the Ken Estling Dual Tournament at Bondurant-Farrar while Centerville (4-1, 2-1 SCC) will be competing this weekend in Missouri at the two-day Lee's Summit tournament. Cardinal (4-10, 0-3 SCC) competes on Saturday at Lynnville-Sully's dual tournament starting at 9 a.m.
