CHARITON — Is it possible for a program that has produced four state champions and earned a pair of state tournament team trophies over the past 15 years to be overlooked?
If you ask Carter Anderson, that is exactly what opponents are doing to the Albia High School wrestling team. Whether that is indeed the case or not, the Blue Demons are using it as motivation early in the 2020-21 season.
One year after placing sixth in the conference, Albia reigned supreme on Thursday night inside the Charger Dome dominating the 2020 South Central Conference tournament. The Blue Demons racked up 220 points, paced by six individual championships, to beat out Clarke by 95 and Centerville by 96.5.
"We've been working hard every day in the practice room. We really wanted to come out and make a statement," Carter Anderson said after winning his second straight SCC title for Albia, pinning his way to the 113-pound championship. "Almost no coach in the conference even mentioned us. The only coach that did was Chariton's coach. No one else thought our team was good, but we came out with six champions who pinned their way through the tournament.
"I feel like teams aren't respecting us at all. From what I heard, Knoxville was talking a lot about how we were lucky they didn't show up. We'll see Knoxville plenty of times this season. We're going to make our statement when we see them again. I feel like we made a pretty big statement right here."
Anderson was one of four Albia wrestlers to win the first four championships awarded to individual wrestlers, pinning Chariton sophomore Jacob Chapman in 34 seconds and Davis County sophomore Joclyn Cox. In the final round, Anderson failed to yield a point to Clarke junior Ethan Domina and would have scored a tech fall if Anderson would have allowed Domina's shoulders off the mat midway through the third period.
Instead, Anderson finished off his third straight fall in 5:01. It was one of 16 pins scored in 17 matches by Albia's six individual SCC champions with several more Blue Demons having impressive showings even in defeat.
"Justin Keller, who finished second at 138 pounds, lost to a future state champion in (Centerville senior) Nathaniel Genobana but wrestled him pretty tough. Bode Thompson, who finished third at 132, had a single leg on a possible four-time state champion (Centerville senior Matthew Lewis) and almost took him down," Anderson said. "That speaks a lot for our team. Bode's just a two-time wrestler. I think everyone on our team wrestled tough."
Wyatt Stewart (106), Brodie Conner (120), Dawson Bonnett (126), Eli Zanoni (145) and Stephen Conley (152) all joined Anderson in winning first place medals for the Blue Demons. Combined, Albia's 13 wrestlers left the SCC tournament with a combined record of 46-26 with team titles in each of the first two tournaments of the season.
"We're very pleased with where the guys are," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "They've put the time in, so it's very well deserved. In this sport, you can't really get too high and you can't really get too low. We've had our moments.
"The thing that stands out to me is that we're very young. We've only got two seniors on the team. Everybody else will be back with us, so that's encouraging for the future. We're out of the gate pretty well."
Lewis (4-2) and Genobana (7-0) joined Lucas Henderson (6-0) in claiming conference titles for the Big Reds. Lewis, who is seeking to become the 29th four-time state champion in the history of Iowa High School wrestling this year, would pin Thompson in 2:57 and EBF senior Caydn Hall in 1:49 to win the 132-pound title.
"I felt more comfortable out on the mat and a lot more confident," Lewis said. "I wouldn't call it a weight of trying to win a fourth state title. It's more long-term goal that's been brewing inside me. I can't wait to make it come true."
Genobana, meanwhile, pinned Davis County sophomore Morgan VanHenert in 22 seconds before clinching the 138-pound title pinning Keller in 2:23. While his Centerville teammate is seeking to win a fourth state title, Genobana is driven this season to win his first state title this season after finishing as the runner-up last year.
"The biggest lesson I took away from last year was that I need to be more disciplined into what I put into my body," Genobana said. "I've been working on finishing my shots and being more disciplined in general. It's never fun to lose in the state finals. It's definitely given me plenty of motivation."
EBF, the defending SCC tournament champions, finished fourth on Thursday with 117 points. Clayton Young (4-3) pinned Albia sophomore Devin Kimball and Centerville senior Josh Oldfield to win the 182-pound title while Conner Reed improved to 11-0 on his senior season for the Rockets scoring three pins to claim the conference heavyweight championship.
"I've been wrestling my whole life and I've never been this good," Reed said. "I just finally recognized that I could be something. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year."
Davis County finished sixth as a team with 70 points. Kade Martin (106) and Austin Payne (145) both wrestled for championships for the Mustangs before ultimately finishing second in the conference to Albia teammates Stewart and Zanoni.