LEON — Paul Ballard's run to the heavyweight title lifted the Albia Blue Demons to a fourth-place finish at the Dan Christensen Invitational. Ballard secured 28 team points, helping Albia edge Ottumwa 152-138 in the final team standings.
"With nearly 200 wrestlers entered into 16-man brackets, we knew that we were in for a long and difficult night of wrestling," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "As everything unfolded, we encountered a tough couple of rounds that pretty much ended our night to make a run at the top three as a team and we experienced a significant amount of adversity at times."
Albia finished the two-day tournament with nine placewinners, including four wrestlers that placed among the top three in their weight classes. Ottumwa ended the tournament with nine wrestlers placing in the top eight, including runner-up finishes by Logan Hubbell at 106 pounds and Ashton Grace at 113.
Sometimes it is interesting to take a step back and observe how the kids handle it all," Wenger said. "Personally, I didn't say or do much. I just kind of let them figure out a way to work through it all. This team really supports each other when things aren't going so well and they hear from the adults enough sometimes, so we just went with it to see how they would respond.
"As we made our way into the medal round, seven of our guys ended the night with a win, so they obviously found a way to get their heads back into things. We made a late push to climb back into fourth place as a team behind three fairly highly-ranked teams, so we were able to salvage a decent night that could have been otherwise pretty disastrous. To be honest, it is exactly what we needed as we roll into the toughest part of our season next week as a dual team."
Albia is back in action in a South Central Conference quadrangular at Chariton on Thursday. Ottumwa will host Marshalltown in an Iowa Alliance conference dual at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Thursday night.
