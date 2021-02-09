DAVENPORT — The Albia wrestling team came within one win of adding a Class 2A regional dual championship to a growing list of accolades racked up during a successful 2020-21 season.
The Blue Demons took advantage of six forfeits from West Burlington-Notre Dame to earn a 20th overall dual victory on Tuesday, advancing to the 2A regional finals with a 48-27 win. Davenport Assumption, however, prevented Albia from earning a trip to the 2A state dual tournament winning 53-21 in the championship encounter.
Sigourney-Keota, meanwhile, dropped a 40-28 decision in the Class 1A regional dual tournament semifinals on Tuesday to Beckman Catholic. The Trailblazers jumped out to a 24-0 lead and never looked back, putting the dual against the Cobras away with a pair of first-period falls from Nick Hageman at 145 pounds and Mason Recker at 152.
The Cobras (14-7) scored three falls against Beckman, including a win in 64 seconds by Jacob Moore at 138 pounds. Reid (132) and Cade (170) Molyneux both scored pins for S-K while 160-pound district champion Jack Clarahan earned his 41st win in 46 matches for the Cobras with an 11-2 major decision over Conner Grover.
Albia, meanwhile, earned falls by Logan Carter and Justin Keller in their 20th dual win of the season. Carter pinned Notre Dame's Kynnick Christofferson in just 25 seconds of a 126-pound match while Keller picked up a win in 3:40 over Lyblie Christofferson at 132 pounds.
Dawson Bonnett kicked off Albia's regional championship dual with Assumption by earning a 7-0 win over Mike Kersten at 120 pounds. T.J. Fitzpatrick edged Carter, 8-5, to even the dual at 3-3 before the Knights picked up consecutive falls to open an 18-3 lead over the Blue Demons.
Stephen Conley picked up a pin for Albia with 19 seconds left in the second period of a 152-pound match. Assumption would clinch a trip to the state dual tournament by scoring the next 35 points, including a tech fall at 160 pounds by Allen Catour and second-period pins scored by Logan Schimanski at 170 pounds and Chase Diaz at 195.
The Blue Demons conclude the dual portion of the season with a final record of 20-2. The South Central Conference and 2A sectional team champs will send seven wrestlers to compete for state tournament berths at the district tournament in Mount Pleasant while S-K will send six wrestlers to compete for 1A state berths in Pleasantville on Saturday.