OTTUMWA – There was no easing into the deep water for Trevor Summers, Zach Shoemaker, Corbin Grace and Dawson Goodwin.
All four wrestlers were sent out to the mat to compete as freshmen. Over the past four years, the young men had to overcome plenty of adversity, ultimately combining to win 92 matches while overcoming 54 varsity losses during the 2018-19 season.
On Thursday night, all four wrestlers who have wrestled for the Ottumwa Bulldogs over each of the past four years walked off having their hands raised in victory for the final time at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Summers, Shoemaker and Grace continued to be bonded in success as the three returning state-qualifying 100-match winners all picked up pins against Dowling Catholic while Goodwin received a forfeit at 126 points during a tough dual between top-20 CIML teams.
Ultimately, the 12th-ranked (3A) Maroons were able to rally scoring consecutive pins following Goodwin's forfeit at 132 and 138 pounds. The 20th-ranked (3A) Bulldogs were able to answer with two more wins, but could not match the falls ultimately allowing Evan Pollard's 16-1 tech fall at 160 pounds to clinch a 39-35 win over the Bulldogs, preventing Ottumwa from setting a new program record with 19 dual wins in a single season.
"You're not really thinking about the gravity of what it meant to have all of our seniors that wrestled in this dual come out with wins as it was going on," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "It was a great battle with a great team. We came up just a little short as a team, but honoring those guys means a lot because of what they've meant to this program for so many years."
Summers, Shoemaker, Grace and Goodwin were joined by Daniel Robert and Anna Wellings as the six senior wrestlers honored prior to Thursday's meet. Grace, who was the first youth wrestler to receive a singlet from Eric Griffiths when he started the Ottumwa Alpha Dog youth wrestling program several years ago, has been working and wrestling with Summers, Shoemaker and Goodwin in the Alpha Dogs prior to joining the Bulldogs as freshman in 2018.
"I actually said no to Coach Griff when he first asked me to join the Alpha Dogs," Grace recalled. "I don't know why I said no. Later on, I changed my mind. I decided 'let's do it.'"
Robert, who came to Ottumwa with his family from Arkansas prior to the current school year, got the Bulldogs off to a thrilling start winning an 8-4 decision at 195 pounds over Tommy Bocken. Robert scored four takedowns during the match, each coming at key moments of the three rounds with his final two points coming in the closing seconds as Bocken made one last attempt at forcing overtime with a shot that the OHS senior blocked late in the third period.
"My arms were just really sore. I was really tired at that point," Robert said. "It wasn't easy, but all that hard work in practice and throughout week was great. It was all worth it. I'm relieved. I had a lot of nerves in me before the match, but I did what I had to do."
Back-to-back falls in the heaviest two weight classes by Ralston Rumley and Demytrius Spoon gave Dowling a 12-3 lead. Before taking the mat for his own match, Grace watched younger brother Ashton continue his own successful freshman campaign by pinning Wyatt Hefron with 19 seconds left in the second period of the 106-pound match.
"We do have a good group and a good mixture of younger wrestlers along with that senior leadership," Frueh said. "The kids are all battle-tested. They've all been successful in big tournaments and big matches. I don't think there's anything that's going to overwhelm any of them at this point. They're confident and have high expectations. That's all you can ask for."
Corbin Grace scored perhaps the most exciting fall of the night, scrambling to pin John King with 40 seconds left in the 120-pound match. Grace scored the only takedown of the opening period, then countered a takedown and near fall by King with an escape and a sudden takedown that led to the sudden fall.
"I didn't intend to throw him at first. I grabbed his head, gave him a little jerk and felt like he was going to go," Grace said. "I just went for it. I threw him, put him on his back and got the win.
"I wrestled (King) last week at the CIML tournament. It was an 8-6 match, so be here suddenly pinning him less than week later feels great."
Shoemaker didn't have nearly the same drama in his 152-pound match with Max Dirks. After opening the night with a stirring rendition of the national anthem, Shoemaker made beautiful music on the mat for the final time at home clinching a 15-0 tech fall just 33 seconds into the third period.
"Looking back at all the memories and thinking back at all the years I've been wrestling with all my friends and all my coaches, it's a huge accomplishment to have made it this far," Shoemaker said. "To see how far I've come and how far we've all come together as a team is pretty special to reflect on."
Pollard's tech fall at 160 pounds and a forfeit at 170 pounds allowed Dowling Catholic to clinch the dual before Summers took the mat for the final time at Evans Gym. One of the all-time winningest wrestlers in the history of the Ottumwa program needed just 34 seconds to clinch his final home win for the Bulldogs, pinning Adam Townsend in a quick 182-pound finale.
"I was kind of hoping for a tougher, longer match," Summers said. "It'll do. It's still sad being that it's the last match I'll ever wrestle here."
Both Dowling Catholic (12-3) and Ottumwa (18-3) will compete on Wednesday in the Class 3A regional duals. While Dowling Catholic heads fourth-ranked Ankeny, first needing to beat Urbandale to earn a regional championship dual with the Hawks, Ottumwa heads to seventh-ranked Indianola to face Bondurant-Farrar with the winner immediately facing the Indians for a trip to the 3A state duals on the line.
"Bondurant-Farrar and Indianola are going to be two tough opponents, but we like our guys," Frueh said. "We're really excited. This is the money time. These next couple weeks are really fun. It's why you wrestle all season. Everything that we've done so far has led up to this."
PREP WRESTLING
No. 12 Dowling 39, No. 20 Ottumwa 35
106: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Wyatt Heffron (DOCA) (Fall 3:41) 113: Sevastian Soto (DOCA) over Jasmine Luedtke (OTTU) (MD 8-0) 120: Corbin Grace (OTTU) over John King (DOCA) (Fall 3:20) 126: Dawson Goodwin (OTTU) over (DOCA) (For.) 132: Evan Frost (DOCA) over Daltin Doud (OTTU) (Fall 0:38) 138: Jacob Frost (DOCA) over Konner Smith (OTTU) (Fall 0:19) 145: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Zeb Fitzgerald (DOCA) (Dec 12-5) 152: Zachariah Shoemaker (OTTU) over Max Dirks (DOCA) (TF 15-0 4:33) 160: Evan Pollard (DOCA) over Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) (TF 16-1 4:00) 170: 182: Trevor Summers (OTTU) over Adam Townsend (DOCA) (Fall 0:34) 195: Daniel Robert (OTTU) over Tommy Bocken (DOCA) (Dec 8-4) 220: Ralston Rumley (DOCA) over John Hardin (OTTU) (Fall 1:36) 285: Carson Hagan (DOCA) over Demytrius Renteria Spoon (OTTU) (Fall 0:22)