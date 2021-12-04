BURLINGTON — First, it was Zach Shoemaker on Tuesday at Pekin.
On Saturday, it was head coach Jeremy Frueh that got to celebrate his 100th win. The Bulldogs clinched that honor while earning the second of their three wins to bring home the Dick Mellinger Invitational title.
Ottumwa improved to 7-0 in duals this season, dominating all three opponents at Carl Johanssen Gymnasium. The Bulldogs beat Davenport Central 58-24, Keokuk 78-6 for Frueh's 100th dual victory and Burlington 63-18 to clinch the championship.
"It's nice to reflect on where it started and where we are now," Frueh said. "All these guys that are in here, guys that are back and guys that I've coached. It's neat. It's been a long time."
Trevor Summers kicked off the day for Ottumwa by scoring a fall in just 27 seconds against Tristen Kern in a 170-pound match against Davenport Central. The lighter weight classes, however, is where the Bulldogs came through in the opening dual erasing a 24-6 deficit as Ashton Grace scored the second of Ottumwa's five first-period falls, pinning Joshua Hernandez in 71 seconds at 106 pounds scoring the first six of 52 consecutive points to close out the opening dual.
Grace opened the Frueh's milestone win against Keokuk by pinning Rylee Moore in 3:39. Koby Chanthalavanh, Braylon Griffiths, Summers and Shoemaker added their second pins of the day during the dual with the Chiefs while Amin Villasenor scored a fall with just four seconds left in a 182-pound match against Dakota Haage.
Ashton Grace and Jasmine Luedtke both scored falls at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, to put Ottumwa ahead for good in their final dual against Burlington. Corbin Grace added a fall 21 seconds into the final period of a 120-pound match against Jacob Widmer, the 99th career win for the OHS senior, while the Bulldogs finished the day with falls scored by Daltin Doud (132), Chanthalavanh (138), Griffiths (145), Shoemaker (152) and Kaden Hubbell (160) put away the the Grayhounds before Summers secured his seventh win of the season and 108th win of his OHS career with a pin in 1:49 at 170 pounds over Landon Whiting.
Ottumwa opens CIML Metro conference action at home on Tuesday hosting Des Moines East at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Corbin Grace will be looking to add his name to the list of 100-match winners during the dual against the Scarlets, which gets underway with junior varsity matches at 6:30 p.m.