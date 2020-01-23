CENTERVILLE — The Ottumwa wrestling made the most of their trip to Lakeview Gymnasium, knocking off third-ranked (2A) Centerville in a dual that went right down to the very final match.
Jay Guerra and John David Springer scored opening-minute falls in the final two matches of the night, lifting the Bulldogs to a thrilling 39-33 win over the Big Reds. Guerra pinned Cruise Flanders in 38 seconds at 220 pounds to even the team score at 33-33, leaving the dual in the hands of Springer and Centerville’s Jace Lang in the heavyweight finale.
Springer, who struggled with an ankle injury throughout the season, needed just 51 seconds to score his second pin in an OHS dual victory since the holiday break. The Bulldogs have won three of five duals this month after losing six of the first eight duals this season.
Zachariah Shoemaker also scored a huge win for Ottumwa, pinning Gage Moorman with just three seconds to spare at 138 pounds to put the Bulldogs on top 15-12. Corbin Grace (113) and Trevor Summers (160) also scored falls for OHS to counter pins from a trio of ranked Centerville wrestlers including Matthew Lewis (126) and Nathaniel Genobana (145), both of whom are ranked first in Class 2A at their respective weight classes.
Ottumwa (5-8) is scheduled to compete this weekend in Ankeny at the Dave Ewing Duals. Action begins at 10 a.m.