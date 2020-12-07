GILBERT — It will be a season unlike any other for the Ottumwa High School wrestling team.
So far, it's one to remember for all the right reasons.
The Bulldogs made the most to a brand new destination on Saturday, winning three duals to capture the team championship at the Gilbert tournament. Ottumwa scored the first 41 points of a 50-24 win over BCLUW-SH, used two late falls to rally past Southeast Valley 48-32 and scored four straight falls to clinch the title with 51-30 win over Gilbert, improving to 7-0 in duals to close the opening week of the season after winning just seven of 18 duals all of last season.
"The fun part about this season is that we're going to going to go to a lot of places we may never visit again," Ottumwa head wresting coach Jeremy Frueh said. "We're going to wrestle different compeition. We're going to visit different buildings. It's fun. I'm kind of a spontanious guy and wrestling is wrestling. Our goal is to make a jump from one meet to the next."
Trevor Summers earned three more pins in Ottumwa's three dual wins on Saturday, keeping his season-opening streak alive of scoring a fall for the Bulldogs improving to 7-0 with each win secured with a fall at 170 pounds. Zachariah Shoemaker scored two more pins and a tech fall, improving to 6-0 at 152 for OHS.
The key wins for the Bulldogs on Saturday came from the lighter weights, however, as 106-pound freshman Jasmine Luedtke earned three falls for OHS improving to 5-1 on the season including a win against Southeast Valley that helped Ottumwa erase a 32-24 deficit.
With forfeits in two of the final four matches in favor of Ottumwa, a win over Southeast Valley came down to matches at 106 and 120 pounds. Dawson Goodwin followed the win by Luedtke with his second fall of the season, improving to 5-1 with a dual-clinching pin at 120 pounds.
Jay Guerra picked up his third pin of the season for Ottumwa, winning a heavyweight match against Gilbert that put the Bulldogs ahead 27-24. Luedtke, Grace and Goodwin all followed with pins to clinch the win over the Tigers and a tournament title.
Aiden Lord scored two falls in three matches on Saturday in his varsity season debut for Ottumwa on Saturday at 160 pounds. Mikey Cain added his first two varsity wins of the season for the Bulldogs wrestling winning by fall at 138 pounds against BCLUW-SH before earning a 145-pound 10-4 decision against Gilbert.
Sayar Aung scored his first varsity win of the season on Saturday for Ottumwa, scoring a second-period fall at 138 pounds to open the final dual against Gilbert. Brandon McKeag also scored his first win by fall for OHS at 195 pounds, helping the Bulldogs open a commanding 47-6 win over BCLUW-SH.
Ottumwa will look to make it eight straight dual wins to open the season on Tuesday night at Marshalltown.