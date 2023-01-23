DES MOINES — Ashton Grace, Daltin Doud and Kaden Hubbell each collected five wins in five duals for the Ottumwa High School boys wrestling team on Saturday during the McGivern/Blenderman Duals at the Des Moines Lincoln Roundhouse.
Grace, 37-3 on the season, scored his biggest win of the day in the final match of Ottumwa's 40-32 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. Leading 36-32 entering the 113-pound finale, Grace scored a first-period takedown and nearfall opening a five-point lead on the way to a 12-2 major decision clinching Ottumwa's second dual win of the day.
Logan Hubbell and Doud each scored first-period falls for the Bulldogs in a 46-29 loss to Marshalltown. Grace and Efren Huerta earned major decisions, including a 20-6 win by Huerta over Kenten Niehouse at 132 pounds.
Griffiths scored a fall in 2:24 over Colton Ricken at 152 pounds. Kaden Hubbell picked up a 6-3 decision at 160 pounds over Dalton Zednichek, giving OHS a 29-16 lead over the Bobcats.
Ottumwa rolled to a 56-24 win over Sioux City East, scoring five falls in the win. Grace, Koby Chanthalavanh (145), Kaden Hubbell and Aiden Lord (182) all scored first-period pins as the Bulldogs secured 10 straight wins and 56 straight points in the dual.
Huerta, Kaden Hubbell, Tyler Schaus (170), Neo Guida (195) and Logan Hubbell (106) scored falls for Ottumwa in a 52-24 win over Des Moines Lincoln. Huerta, Logan Hubbell and Grace all scored falls for the Bulldogs in a 45-32 loss to Glenwood. Chanthalavanh secured a 19-4 tech fall in 5:34 while Doud closed out the dual securing a 9-4 win in overtime of Briten Maxwell to close out the final dual of the tournament.
Ottumwa (15-5) returns home for a pair of Iowa Alliance conference duals this week. The Bulldogs host Marshalltown on Tuesday before welcoming Des Moines East into Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Thursday.
