FORT MADISON — Four Ottumwa wrestlers secured opening-period falls on Thursday in a 53-19 CIML Metro conference dual win at Des Moines Lincoln. Jay Guerra scored the fastest pin of the night for the Bulldogs, winning the heavyweight match with Lance Clark in just 20 seconds to help Ottumwa rally from an early 15-6 deficit against the Railsplitters.
Trevor Summers (170), Corbin Grace (120) and Dawson Goodwin (126) also scored first-period pins for OHS on Thursday. Daltin Doud clinched the second conference dual win for the Bulldogs with a 16-2 major decision over Andres Torres at 132 pounds ahead of a fall scored at 3:45 by Koby Chanthalavanh at 138 pounds.
Ashton Grace added a 9-3 win for Ottumwa against Aaron Guerrero at 106 pounds. Braylon Griffiths and Zachariah Shoemaker each picked up tech falls against Lincoln wrestlers with Griffiths winning 20-3 in 3:04 at 145 pounds over Erik Alvarado while Shoemaker completed a 15-0 win in 3:34 over David Gonzalez-Galvan at 152 pounds.
Ottumwa (9-1, 2-0 CIML Metro) wraps up the two-day Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday, the final competition before the holiday break. The Bulldog wrestlers will return to the mat after the holidays to compete in a quadrangular hosted by Ames competing against the Little Cyclones, Mason City and CIML Metro rival Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday, Jan. 6.