ANKENY — Zachariah Shoemaker and Corbin Grace scored three pins and four overall victories in five matches, helping the Ottumwa High School wrestling team secure a sixth-place finish in the Dave Ewing Duals on Saturday.
The Bulldogs dropped two of three duals during round-robin competition. After scoring a 51-30 win the consolation semifinals against Sioux City North, OHS dropped a 48-34 decision to Newton in the fifth-place dual.
Ottumwa lost to Independence, 55-24, in the opening match of the Ewing Duals. After being shut out by Bondurant-Farrar, 75-0, Ottumwa bounced back to earn a 49-24 win over Marshalltown
Corbin Grace matched Shoemaker with four wins on Saturday, picking up three falls at 113 pounds. Grace closed out the day with a 12-4 major decision over Newton's Anthony Bestell.
Shoemaker won three matches at 145 pounds for the Bulldogs, including a 10-3 win over Marshalltown's Jay Drummer. Shoemaker's only 138-pound match resulted in a fall scored in 4:29 against Tyler Trumblee in Ottumwa's opening dual against Independence.
Ottumwa (7-11) will be back home to host Albia and Keokuk in a triangular that will help all three teams make up meets that were cancelled earlier this month. Action at the OHS Wood Gymnasium begins at 5:30 p.m.