WAUKEE — The Ottumwa High School wrestling team will head to the break with 12 wins in 17 duals so far this season.
The Bulldogs (12-5) were able to salvage one win while facing some of the top programs in central Iowa on Saturday as the Al Garrison Duals, using six pins including three within in the first minute and a 17-0 tech fall from Zachariah Shoemaker to clinch a 59-24 win over Sioux City North.
Corbin Grace (113), Dawson Goodwin (120) and Trevor Summer (170) all picked up wins with over a minute left in the first period for the Bulldogs against North. Summers (19-2) picked up the quickest fall in the dual pinning Riese Davis in just 27 seconds.
Daltin Doud (132), Mikey Cain (145) and Eli Slater (182) also scored falls for OHS in their only dual win of the day. Waukee (73-3), Ballard (58-24), Harlan (43-36) and Dallas Center-Grimes (43-27) all scored wins against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Summers added a 16-second fall against DCG's Tyler Adams, a 21-second pin against Ballard's Gunnar Peterson and was pushed into the third period for scoring his 19th pin of the season against Harlan's Alex Monson finally scoring the fall in 4:55.
Goodwin was the only Ottumwa wrestler to win a match in all five duals on Saturday, pinning Ballard's Luke Hartsook in 1:11 and Harlan's Tytan Forhlich in 49 seconds. Goodwin edged out DC-G's Logan Gard, 3-2 and earned Ottumwa's only win against Waukee earning a 6-1 win at 120 pounds.