OTTUMWA — Trevor Summers may not quite be able to pin wrestlers in his sleep.
For a second on Saturday, Summers thought he was being asked to do the next best thing.
"I was taking a nap between matches when Coach (Andy) Orona woke me up," Summers said. "He told me the team was going to need a pin from me. I thought he meant right then. Fortunately, he told me I had another hour before the finals began."
Summers finished resting up, then finished off his run to the 170-pound championship pinning Kirksville senior Jaden Ballinger in the second period to clinch more than just the Most Outstanding Wrestler honors at the 2022 Ottumwa Invitational. The seven points scored with the championship fall clinched the third team tournament title of the season for OHS and first home invitational team championship in six years.
"It's special to get to wrestle here and win here in front of our home fans," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "There's a lot that goes into putting this on. There may be a few jitters for the kids, but they performed well. We've got some mentally tough athletes on our team that battled through some adversity.
"We're banged up. We're battling a little bit of illness. This is a big one to get. It's an important championship to win."
It certainly had the feel of a big tournament as five mats were used in both the main and rubber gyms, allowing for a full day of action with 15 teams making the trip to Ottumwa. Four teams ultimately battled it out for the team championship with Albia, Sigourney-Keota and Kirksville forcing the Bulldogs to step their game up with every single point in every single match over the course of every single round making a huge difference in the championship chase.
"We were talking after the second round and we were down by 13 points," Ottumwa senior Corbin Grace said. "Everyone needed to start doing their part, not giving up falls and win matches when we could. We couldn't afford to just give up matches.
"You never want anyone to come to your home invitational and take a trophy from you. You want to keep that championship here."
Grace would ultimately have what proved to be a very big championship win in the 120-pound final against Albia junior Brodie Conner. Carter Anderson secured the 113-pound title for the Blue Demons, pinning Kirksville senior Chance McKim in 1:41, to briefly put Albia on top of Ottumwa by 1.5 points (181.5-180) heading into the only Albia-Ottumwa head-to-head championship match.
With four team points ultimately on the line, Grace (26-1) was able to outwrestle Conner (21-2) working his way into a takedown 49 seconds into the match before wrestling his way to a reversal in the third period, ultimately clinching a 4-0 win. Ottumwa would ultimately beat Albia by 7.5 points for the team title with an eight-point swing coming in the 120-pound match alone.
"I knew it was going to be a pretty important match to win. We knew going into the championship round just how close Albia was to us and I knew it was going to be the only match we had with Albia," Grace said. "My leg riding made a huge difference. I just waited and made good shots."
Daltin Doud nearly closed out an Ottumwa team win for the second time this week. Just two nights after pinning Dylan Crawford to close out a 43-32 dual win over Ames, Doud almost scored a fall against Fairfield freshman Cason Miller in the 132-pound final that would have clinched the team title for the Bulldogs.
"I never really think about those being clutch wins. We all have our own parts to play in our success as a team," Doud said. "We all have to take care of the little things in order to win. Even if we're not winning a match, not giving up the extra points are huge and, if we are winning, it's just as important to keep working to get those extra points with a major decision or a fall."
Miller (12-2) would not only avoid a fall against Doud (27-2), but would work his way back into a 4-4 tie with a takedown scored with just 44 seconds left. Doud would escape with 31 seconds to go before holding off Miller's numerous charges to score a winning takedown, clinching a 5-4 championship decision.
"We always tell our guys to be competitors and fight until the end," Fairfield head wrestling coach Steve Miller said. "Cason did a good job fighting to get back into it, but Daltin's a good wrestler. He was able to get away from Cason at the end, but it was a good tough match with a good tough wrestler in a great championship match."
Justin Keller (19-2) was able to secure Albia's second individual championship, and ultimately a second-place finish as a team, by earning a thrilling and satisfying win over Davis County senior Taylor Huggins. After dropping two matches earlier this year to Huggins, and a state tournament opener last year, Keller was able to edge Huggins (23-2) in Saturday's 145-pound title match scoring a winning reversal with 12 seconds left before time ran out as Huggins went for a countering reversal for the title.
"I came out and started out well, didn't quite finish the way I wanted to, but you have to grit out those close wins sometimes," Keller said. "I knew what I was looking for early, but I knew Taylor would wrestle me tough throughout. I knew I had to get to my feet to get one point to tie it, but the opening presented itself. It was pretty close at the end, but you've just got to hold on sometimes."
Sigourney-Keota finished third with 180.5 points, just 11 shy of Ottumwa for the team title. Aidan Schuster (19-2) pinned Newton sophomore Wyatt Weter (4-1) late in the first period to win the 182-pound title while Conner Reed (22-3) pinning Burlington junior Julian Perez-Hall (13-6) in 70 seconds to claim the 220-pound title.
"It felt good to come back from the break and come out with a championship," Reed said. "We had confidence coming into this that we'd contend for the (team) title. Our team is great this year. We've got a chance to accomplish something special."
Davis County finished sixth with 119.5 points with a pair of unbeaten wrestlers bringing home individual titles. Emmitt Newton improved to 31-0, edging Albia junior Wyatt Stewart (21-3) 4-3 in the 106-pound final while Dawson Townsend clinched the 126-pound title with a 5-1 win over Kirksville senior Hunter Tarr, coming back to compete this week from a shoulder injury by securing 12 straight wins to open his senior season.
"I got a little numb (in the shoulder) during that championship match after I got turned on my back, but I shook it off and was ready to roll after that," Townsend said. "I've been ready to roll for about three weeks getting back in practice. I've been waiting to get back into action and tear it up this season."
Moravia finished eighth with 97 total points on Saturday in Ottumwa. Fairfield finished 10th with 89.5 points.