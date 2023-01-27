OTTUMWA — Logan Hubbell knew it was going to be close.
"I didn't know it was going to be down to the wire," Hubbell said.
The Ottumwa sophomore took the mat for the final match of Ottumwa's final home dual of the season. The Bulldogs and visiting Des Moines East were all knotted up at 36-36, splitting six falls in 12 matches, leaving matters in the hands of Hubbell and Micheal Lewis to decide which team would walk out of Evans Middle School Gymnasium with an Iowa Alliance conference win.
What followed was a mad scramble for the decisive win in a match that lasted just under 100 furious seconds. Both Hubbell and Lewis nearly had position to secure falls in the opening minute before Hubbell finally got on top of Lewis for good, clinching the 106-pound win with less than 22 seconds left in the first period securing a 42-36 win for the Bulldog boys wrestling team.
"The hardest thing to get through with that is to not be nervous. If you're nervous, it's going to affect the whole way you wrestle," Hubbell said. "I don't even know. You just tip and roll through. He got me on my back. I got him on his back. You just had to keep using the momentum to ultimately get on top and stay on top."
With a loud student section out in full force for the final home wrestling dual of the season, Lewis and Hubbell kept the fans on their feet. Amazingly, Hubbell was credited with the only four points despite twice having to fight off his shoulders to keep Lewis from scoring the decisive win before finally catching Lewis on a counter in the final minute.
"I felt him pushing over too much, so I just went with it," Hubbell said. "I couldn't even the crowd. I was so focused in on what I had to do for the team. That's probably the best feeling I've ever had when that hand hit the mat."
Ottumwa jumped out to a 30-6 lead, winning five of the first six matches in the dual by fall including a milestone triumph that snuck up on junior Daltin Doud. By pinning Phengmong Lee 46 seconds into the second period of a 126-pound match, Doud became the most recent OHS wrestler to earn his 100th career win.
The student section was prepared, waving signs reading '100' immediately after the fall was recorded. Doud, however, was the last one to know of his own career achievement.
"When I walked in to the gym and saw people with those signs, I didn't know who it was that was going for their 100th win," Doud said. "When I got the pin and saw those signs go up in the air, then heard the announcement, I was surprised. I wouldn't rather have it be anywhere else. I'm glad I could get it at home."
Doud become the fourth Ottumwa wrestler in three years to earn 100 career wins, joining former Bulldog teammates Trevor Summers, Zach Shoemaker and Corbin Grace in achieving the feat.
"Those are the people I grew up wrestling with. I've been in the room with those guys since before I could remember. I was up there working every day in seventh and eighth grade," Doud said. "It means a lot to be in that club with those guys."
The milestone win by Doud and decisive fall in the final match by Hubbell was just part of a special night for the Ottumwa wrestling team. Prior to the dual, the Bulldogs honored senior wrestlers Pee Soe and Aiden Lord.
East appeared on the verge of potentially rallying to spoil Senior Night, winning four straight matches by fall to tie the dual at 30-30. Before Hubbell could secure the dual by winning the very last match, sophomore teammate Neo Guida gave Ottumwa a much-needed first-period fall pinning Dalton Rainey just 44 seconds into a 220-pound match.
"That was a huge win by Neo. We may not have had a chance going into Logan's match without that pin," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "There's a lot of pressure there. It's you and one other guy. You're either going to go out there and get the job done or you're not. There's no one to blame but yourself."
Ottumwa (16-6) will be back on the mat this weekend in the inaugural Iowa Alliance conference tournament. Action at Des Moines North High School gets underway at 10 a.m.
"I'm excited for it," Frueh said. "Guys have set goals. They know where they hope to finish. It's going to be a cool event. We're looking forward to hosting it in Ottumwa in a couple of years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.