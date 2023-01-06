DES MOINES — Konner Smith and Logan Hubbell each scored a pair of pins for the Ottumwa High School wrestling team, earning two of the 21 wins secured on the mat by the Bulldogs during a pair of dominant Iowa Alliance conference dual victories on Thursday.
Ottumwa scored the first 55 points of a 61-15 win over Des Moines Roosevelt. Smith scored one of three falls during the opening run against the Roughriders, pinning Hayden Velde eight seconds into the final period of the 170-pound match.
The Bulldogs polished off the sweep with a 55-18 win over Des Moines Lincoln. Tyler Schaus and Smith scored second-period falls for Ottumwa, opening a 19-3 lead over the Railsplitters, while Hubbell clinched the dual pinning Cameron Harms 13 seconds into the second period of the 106-pound match.
Neo Guida scored a first-period fall against Lincoln, pinning Vincent Gibson in 61 seconds of a 195-pound match. Ashton Grace added a fall in 82 seconds over Aaron Guerrero at 120 pounds for Ottumwa while Dalton Doud pinned Angel Sanchez in 4:40 at 126 pounds.
Hubbell needed just 76 seconds to secure a dual-opening fall over Jacob Hedgecock in Ottumwa's win over Roosevelt. Jonathan Wailes scored a fall in just 56 seconds against the Roughriders at 132 pounds.
The Bulldogs (9-3, 3-1 Iowa Alliance) will host the 2023 Ottumwa Invitational on Saturday. Action at Evans Middle School Gymnasium gets underway at 10 a.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Ottumwa 61, Des Moines Roosevelt 15
106: Logan Hubbell (OTTU) over Jacob Hedgecock (DMR) (Fall 1:16) 113: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over (DMR) (For.) 120: Giovanni Hernandez (OTTU) over (DMR) (For.) 126: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over (DMR) (For.) 132: Jonathan Wailes (OTTU) over Jaxson Holec (DMR) (Fall 0:56) 138: Efren Huerta (OTTU) over (DMR) (For.) 145: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Eddie Fulton (DMR) (Dec 5-2) 152: Braylon Griffiths (OTTU) over Trey Wells (DMR) (MD 14-2) 160: Tyler Schaus (OTTU) over (DMR) (For.) 170: Konner Smith (OTTU) over Hayden Velde (DMR) (Fall 4:08) 182: Bode Conlan (DMR) over Aiden Lord (OTTU) (Fall 0:33) 195: Jeremiah Cordova (DMR) over Neo Guida (OTTU) (Dec 6-2) 220: Sam Norris (DMR) over David Pickrell (OTTU) (Fall 3:33) 285: Dylan Forney (OTTU) over (DMR) (Def.)
Ottumwa 55, Des Moines Lincoln 18
138: Mason Fritz (DML) over Jonathan Wailes (OTTU) (Dec 8-1) 145: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Erik Alvarado (DML) (Dec 5-2) 152: Braylon Griffiths (OTTU) over Landon Walters (DML) (MD 18-5) 160: Tyler Schaus (OTTU) over Elian Robles (DML) (Fall 3:00) 170: Konner Smith (OTTU) over John Cherry (DML) (Fall 2:41) 182: David Wesley (DML) over Aiden Lord (OTTU) (Fall 1:46) 195: Neo Guida (OTTU) over Vincent Gibson (DML) (Fall 1:01) 220: Lance Clark (DML) over David Pickrell (OTTU) (Fall 1:51) 285: Jovonni Millard (DML) over Dylan Forney (OTTU) (Dec 5-0) 106: Logan Hubbell (OTTU) over Cameron Harms (DML) (Fall 2:13) 113: Angel Mendez (OTTU) over (DML) (For.) 120: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Aaron Guerrero (DML) (Fall 1:22) 126: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over Angel Sanchez (DML) (Fall 4:40) 132: Efren Huerta (OTTU) over (DML) (For.)
