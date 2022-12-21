AMES — Coming off championship-winning performances over the weekend at the Fort Madison Invitational, Ottumwa teammates Braylon Griffiths and Ashton Grace each picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday for the Bulldog boys wrestling team in an Iowa Alliance conference triangular with Mason City at Ames.
Grace scored the first of Ottumwa's five falls over Mason City in a 64-16 win over the Riverhawks, pinning Eric Pals just 18 seconds into the 113-pound match. Griffiths added a 14-1 major decision over Ethan Olsen at 152 pounds, closing out a streak of four straight wins and 22 unanswered points for the Bulldogs.
Koby Chanthalavanh added a pair of wins for Ottumwa in the triangular, pinning Mason City's Derek Loeschen in 90 seconds and Jacob Booth-Veale in 92 seconds during a 54-29 loss to Ames. Grace added a 17-2 tech fall in 5:14 over Braxtyn Brown against the Little Cyclones while Griffiths pinned Conrad Sutton in 1:39.
Dalton Doud scored a pin for the Bulldogs against Kamden Windelow in 2:50 during the dual with Ames. Konner Smith picked up a fall for Ottumwa in 4:56 over Mason City's Ben Lorence while Aiden Lord (182) and Dylan Forney (285) also scored first-period falls for the Bulldogs against the Riverhawks.
Ottumwa heads into the holiday break with a dual record of 7-3, including a 1-1 record in the Iowa Alliance. The Bulldogs return to the mat out of the holiday break wrestling in a conference triangular with Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines Roosevelt on Jan. 5.
PREP WRESTLING
Ottumwa 64, Mason City 16
106: Kale DiMarco (MACI) over (OTTU) (For.) 113: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Eric Pals (MACI) (Fall 0:18) 120: Giovanni Hernandez (OTTU) over (MACI) (For.) 126: Paul Fabian (MACI) over (OTTU) (For.) 132: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over (MACI) (For.) 138: Efren Huerta (OTTU) over (MACI) (For.) 145: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Derek Loeschen (MACI) (Fall 1:30) 152: Braylon Griffiths (OTTU) over Ethan Olsen (MACI) (MD 14-1) 160: Hale Rhodes (MACI) over Tyler Schaus (OTTU) (MD 14-3) 170: Konner Smith (OTTU) over Ben Lorence (MACI) (Fall 4:56) 182: Aiden Lord (OTTU) over Julius Wright (MACI) (Fall 0:29) 195: Neo Guida (OTTU) over (MACI) (For.) 220: David Pickrell (OTTU) over (MACI) (For.) 285: Dylan Forney (OTTU) over Michael Sarik (MACI) (Fall 1:42)
Ames 54, Ottumwa 29
106: Logan Hubbell (OTTU) over (AMES) (For.) 113: Oren Geisinger (AMES) over Angel Mendez (OTTU) (Fall 0:34) 120: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Braxtyn Brown (AMES) (TF 17-2 5:14) 126: Jabari Hinson (AMES) over (OTTU) (For.) 132: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over Kamden Windelow (AMES) (Fall 2:50) 138: Cole Martin (AMES) over Efren Huerta (OTTU) (Fall 3:24) 145: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Jacob Booth-Veale (AMES) (Fall 1:32) 152: Braylon Griffiths (OTTU) over Conrad Sutton (AMES) (Fall 1:39) 160: Jason Roberts (AMES) over Tyler Schaus (OTTU) (Fall 1:16) 170: Jackson Winkey (AMES) over Konner Smith (OTTU) (Fall 0:17) 182: Jiraiya Fonseca (AMES) over Aiden Lord (OTTU) (Fall 2:34) 195: Danarii Mickel (AMES) over Neo Guida (OTTU) (Fall 0:40) 220: Sebastian Molina (AMES) over David Pickrell (OTTU) (Fall 0:53) 285: Kyler Hall (AMES) over Dylan Forney (OTTU) (Fall 1:29)
