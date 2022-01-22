DES MOINES – The Ottumwa High School wrestling team returned the mat with a vengeance on Saturday.
The Bulldogs secured five consecutive duals wins, claiming that championship at the McGivern-Blenderman Duals inside the Des Moines Lincoln Roundhouse. Second-ranked senior Trevor Summers scored the clinching fall in the closest win of the day for Ottumwa, pinning Johan Gomez just 72 seconds into a 170-pound match to lock up a 39-36 win over Marshalltown securing the fourth tournament title of the season for the Bulldog grapplers.
Daltin Doud, Zachariah Shoemaker and Corbin Grace picked up four wins on the mat and a forfeit during the tournament with Shoemaker scoring three pins and a tech fall wrestling at 152 pounds for the Bulldogs. Also scoring four wins and a forfeit for the Bulldogs was Konner Smith, who stepped up wrestling at 145 pounds pinning Nick Keller in the first period of Ottumwa's 46-30 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln while securing three thrilling decisions.
Smith scored a late reversal to earn an 8-6 win over Carson Postello in Ottumwa's 44-24 win over Sioux City East before securing consecutive 11-10 wins with late escapes. Smith edged Trevor Hargens during Ottumwa's 49-30 win over Glenwood and Erik Alvarado in a 57-16 win for the Bulldogs over CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Lincoln.
Ottumwa (17-2) is back on the mat on Thursday for a CIML Metro conference dual at Des Moines North-Hoover.
PREP WRESTLING
McGivern-Blenderman Duals
Ottumwa 46, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 30
120: Corbin Grace (OTTU) over Dalton McCormick (CBAL) (Fall 1:03) 126: Dawson Goodwin (OTTU) over Parker Herzog (CBAL) (Dec 5-4) 132: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over Trenton Silva (CBAL) (MD 14-3) 138: Caden McDowell (CBAL) over Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) (Fall 5:29) 145: Konner Smith (OTTU) over Nick Keller (CBAL) (Fall 1:41) 152: Zachariah Shoemaker (OTTU) over Jose Avalos (CBAL) (Fall 1:21) 160: Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) over Matt Long (CBAL) (Fall 2:50) 170: Carlos Andrade (CBAL) over (OTTU) (For.) 182: Trevor Summers (OTTU) over (CBAL) (For.) 195: Daniel Robert (OTTU) over (CBAL) (For.) 220: Warren Summers (CBAL) over Neo Guida (OTTU) (Fall 0:53) 285: Gabe Daniels (CBAL) over Demytrius Renteria Spoon (OTTU) (Fall 0:49) 106: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Jaymeson VanderVelde (CBAL) (Dec 9-4) 113: Jonathon Ryan (CBAL) over Logan Hubbell (OTTU) (Fall 3:25)
Ottumwa 39, Marshalltown 36
106: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Lucas Bantz (MARS) (TF 17-1 5:46) 113: Damien Rodriguez (MARS) over Logan Hubbell (OTTU) (Fall 1:14) 120: Corbin Grace (OTTU) over Edgar Almanza (MARS) (MD 14-3) 126: Xayvion Anderson (MARS) over Dawson Goodwin (OTTU) (Dec 6-4) 132: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over Kenton Niehouse (MARS) (Fall 5:44) 138: Luke Hageman (MARS) over Braylon Griffiths (OTTU) (Inj. [time]) 145: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over (MARS) (For.) 152: Zachariah Shoemaker (OTTU) over (MARS) (For.) 160: Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) over (MARS) (For.) 170: Nick Rebik (MARS) over (OTTU) (For.) 182: Trevor Summers (OTTU) over Johan Gomez (MARS) (Fall 1:12) 195: Michael Narvaez-Correa (MARS) over Daniel Robert (OTTU) (Dec 9-6) 220: Gannon Williams (MARS) over (OTTU) (For.) 285: Ty Jones (MARS) over Demytrius Renteria Spoon (OTTU) (Fall 0:58)
Ottumwa 44, Sioux City East 24
113: Nick Fehl (SCE) over Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) (Fall 0:34) 120: Corbin Grace (OTTU) over (SCE) (For.) 126: Jadyn Friedrichs (SCE) over Dawson Goodwin (OTTU) (Dec 9-4) 132: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over Luke Brockelsby (SCE) (TF 15-0 3:12) 138: Vincent Pomerson (SCE) over Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) (Dec 6-1) 145: Konner Smith (OTTU) over Carson Postello (SCE) (Dec 8-6) 152: Zachariah Shoemaker (OTTU) over Bennett Pena (SCE) (Fall 0:58) 160: Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) over Paxton McCaslen (SCE) (Fall 2:13) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Trevor Summers (OTTU) over Bradyn Fahrendholz (SCE) (Fall 1:02) 195: Chris Sanford (SCE) over Daniel Robert (OTTU) (Fall 3:36) 220: Cameron Buchanan (SCE) over Neo Guida (OTTU) (Fall 0:37) 285: John Hardin (OTTU) over Mitchell Paronto (SCE) (Fall 1:27) 106: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over (SCE) (For.)
Ottumwa 57, Des Moines Lincoln 16
126: Dawson Goodwin (OTTU) over Mason Fritz (DML) (Fall 1:00) 132: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over Joseph Smith (DML) (Fall 3:03) 138: Miles Rich (DML) over Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) (Fall 0:54) 145: Konner Smith (OTTU) over Erik Alvarado (DML) (Dec 11-10) 152: Zachariah Shoemaker (OTTU) over David Gonzalez-Galvan (DML) (Fall 2:39) 160: Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) over (DML) (For.) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Trevor Summers (OTTU) over (DML) (For.) 195: Michael McGriff (DML) over Daniel Robert (OTTU) (MD 13-1) 220: Lance Clark (DML) over Neo Guida (OTTU) (Fall 1:55) 285: John Hardin (OTTU) over (DML) (For.) 106: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over (DML) (For.) 113: Logan Hubbell (OTTU) over (DML) (For.) 120: Corbin Grace (OTTU) over Angel Sanchez (DML) (Fall 3:45)
Ottumwa 49, Glenwood 30
132: Daltin Doud (OTTU) over (GLEN) (For.) 138: Koby Chanthalavanh (OTTU) over Thaine Williamson (GLEN) (Fall 4:17) 145: Konner Smith (OTTU) over Trevor Hargens (GLEN) (Dec 11-10) 152: Zachariah Shoemaker (OTTU) over Kellan Scott (GLEN) (TF 21-5 5:55) 160: Tyler Boldra (GLEN) over Kaden Hubbell (OTTU) (Fall 1:22) 170: Tate Mayberry (GLEN) over (OTTU) (For.) 182: Trevor Summers (OTTU) over (GLEN) (For.) 195: CJ Carter (GLEN) over Daniel Robert (OTTU) (Fall 0:46) 220: Neo Guida (OTTU) over (GLEN) (For.) 285: John Hardin (OTTU) over (GLEN) (For.) 106: Ashton Grace (OTTU) over Kelley Barrett (GLEN) (Fall 1:03) 113: Vincent Mayberry (GLEN) over Logan Hubbell (OTTU) (Fall 0:06) 120: Corbin Grace (OTTU) over Briten Maxwell (GLEN) (TF 16-0 4:13) 126: Matthew Beem (GLEN) over (OTTU) (For.)