LEON – Coming off a dramatic dual with Ankeny Centennial that came down to the final match, the Ottumwa High School wrestling team battled to the end to earn a team championship on Friday at the Dan Christensen Invitational.
The Bulldogs finished with 215 total team points, finishing in a tie for first place with Winterset. Corbin Grace (120), Daltin Doud (132), Zachariah Shoemaker (152) and Trevor Summers (170) all brought home individual championships from the 16-team Central Decatur home tournament, securing a combined 108 points.
Albia, coming off a second straight South Central Conference tournament title just 24 hours earlier, finished fourth on Friday in the Christensen Invite. Carter Anderson, one of the six Blue Demon wrestlers to win individual SCC titles on Thursday in Knoxville, won the 113-pound title at Central Decatur scoring three first-period falls before receiving an injury default from Ottumwa sophomore Jasmine Luedtke, who was unable to compete in the final match after losing by fall in the first period against Southeast Warren sophomore Kael Ciakowski.
"It was a really good, but long, couple of days of competition," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "Early in the week, I asked the kids for their full commitment knowing that we would have to turn right back around on Friday night for a 16-team tournament after wrestling for in the conference tournament.
"We made the decision to move our lower weights down a weight class from the previous week, so it wasn't easy to balance everything out. The combination of going down a weight class and our heavy schedule proved to be a considerable challenge. The guys never wavered. They came in early Monday morning and stuck to the plan through late Friday night."
Centerville finished ninth at Central Decatur, edging out Davis County by four points (72-68) after beating out the Mustangs, 138-114, for a fourth-place showing 24 hours earlier in the SCC tournament. Sabin Esaias led the Big Reds at the Christensen Invitational, finishing third at 182 pounds, while the Mustangs crowned a pair of champions as freshman Emmitt Newton won the 106-pound title at Central Decatur while senior Taylor Huggins claimed the 145-pound championship.
Newton secured a conference title on Thursday in his first SCC tournament, improving to 13-0 with three pins in less than two combined minutes of mat time before securing a 6-1 win over Albia junior Wyatt Stewart in the fifth and final round. Centerville crowned one conference champion as junior Ryan Messamaker scored three falls to win the 195-pound SCC title.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished third in the SCC tournament with 154.5 total points. Blake Jager picked up an SCC title for the Rockets at 182 pounds while Skyler Young racked up a team-leading 28 total points on the way to winning the conference heavyweight title.