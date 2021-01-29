FAIRFIELD — Just 24 hours after securing a share of the CIML Metro conference dual championship, the Ottumwa wrestling team added another title to their trophy case on Friday.
Corbin Grace and Trevor Summers both secured individual titles for the Bulldogs, helping lead OHS to the team championship at the Southern Iowa Classic. Ottumwa beat out PCM by just three points and Knoxville by 7.5 with Grace winning a key match to claim the 113-pound title while Summers earned his third win in four matches over Centerville senior Lucas Henderson to win the 170-pound championship.
Grace (34-6) scored a key opening-round win over Knoxville sophomore Marco Alejo, winning a 6-4 decision before securing a pair of pins in the third and fourth round. Grace finished his run to the 113-pound title by scoring a tech fall, 17-2, over Davis County freshman Brogan West ultimately beating out Alejo who rallied to finish as the runner-up in the weight class.