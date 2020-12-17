WASHINGTON — For the Fairfield wrestling team, it was a long awaited return to competition.
For the Ottumwa Bulldogs, it was business as usual. Braylon Griffiths (12-3) set the tone for Ottumwa's successful night, pinning Brecken Courtright in just 18 seconds of the 126-pound opening match at Thursday's quadrangular meet hosted by Washington High School.
It would be the first of four pins by the Bulldogs against the Trojans, clinching the first of three dual wins with a 53-21 victory over Fairfield. Three more middleweight falls would allow Ottumwa to put away a 48-33 win against Keokuk despite the Chiefs finishing with pins in each of the final three matches wrestled before a 63-18 win over Washington lifted Ottumwa to 11-1 in duals so far this season.
Fairfield, meanwhile, bounced back to split the first two duals of the season as the Trojans doubled up Southeast Conference rival Washington 48-24. Payton Cline (160) and Teddy Metcalf (195) scored wins by fall against the Demons while Jacob Bland worked his way to a 7-1 win over Lane Schrock at 120 pounds.
The Bulldogs were pushed to the limit in a pair of wins against Fairfield with John Hardin having to go beyond regulation after locking up with Arya Patel at 220 pounds. Both wrestlers could only manage one point apiece in six minutes, sending the match into overtime where Hardin took down Patel for a three-point match-ending move to clinch a 4-1 victory.
Daltin Doud also earned a tough win, edging Zach Westercamp 2-0 at 132 pounds to follow up Griffiths' opening pin. Cohyn Roach scored a decision to earn Fairfield's first win of the wrestling season, edging out Mikey Cain 6-3 at 145 pounds.
Zachariah Shoemaker (13-1) scored a third-period fall against Logan Adam at 152 pounds while Trevor Summers needed just 57 seconds to pin Aiden Lyons at 170 pounds, moving the Ottumwa junior to 12-1 with every win coming by fall so far this season. Dawson Goodwin finished off the dual for Ottumwa on a winning note against Fairfield, clinching a 19-4 tech fall over Bland with 19 seconds left.
Payton Cline scored Fairfield's first pin of the season, scoring a first-period fall against Aidan Lord at 160 pounds. Metcalf earned the first of his two pins against OHS, clinching a win over Brandon McKeag in just 69 seconds.
After pinning Fairfield's Tate Richardson in just 31 seconds at 138 pounds, Ottumwa's Sayar Aung clinched a second straight fall against Keokuk pinning Conrad Kirchner with 28 seconds left in the opening period. Shoemaker and Summers (13-1) also scored first-period falls against the Chiefs before a string of five consecutive forfeits clinched Ottumwa's 10th dual win.
McKeag bounced back to pins Washington's Curts Stender in 2:39, putting the Bulldogs ahead for good against the Demons. Summers improved to 14-1 with his 14th pin, locking up a win over Ayden Frazer in 3:34, Jasmine Luedtke edged Jack Kleese for a 2-0 decision at 106 pounds while Chris Luedtke closed out the night for the Bulldogs pinning Schrock in just 20 seconds.
Ottumwa will wrap up 2020 on Saturday competing at Waukee's home tournament starting at 9 a.m. Fairfield (1-1), back on the mat for the first time since the school district returned to in-person learning this week, will compete at Iowa City Regina's home tournament on Saturday before heading into the holiday break.