WAUKEE - Entering the final day of competition in 2019 with just one dual win, the Ottumwa High School wrestling team found some success to build on heading into the new decade.
Corbin Grace secured a 42-34 win for Ottumwa, scoring a fall in the 120-pound finale against Sioux City North at the Al Garrison Dual Tournament at Waukee High School. Chris Luedtke and Zachariah Shoemaker added falls in a 49-24 win over CIML Metro Conference rival Des Moines North-Hoover, helping the Bulldog triple their dual win total in one day heading into the holiday break.
Ottumwa finished fourth in Group B of the Garrison Duals falling to group champion Ballard (64-15), group runner-up Urbandale (52-19) and Des Moines East (48-30) in the second meeting between the Metro rivals in three days.
Trevor Summers and Max Messerili added falls along with Luedtke and Grace in Ottumwa's win over Sioux City North. Summers led the Bulldogs with three falls on the day, improving to 14-1 on the season.
Ottumwa (3-9 duals) will be back in action after the holiday break hosting Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday, Jan. 9.