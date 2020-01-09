OTTUMWA – In his final season on the Ottumwa High School wrestling team, John David Springer has had a tough time getting on to the mat.
“I’ve only had about five varsity matches this year,” Springer said. “My ankle’s been messed up.”
Springer, one of four seniors honored Thursday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium, is hoping the start to 2020 is the start of a fantastic finish to his time in a Bulldog singlet. The OHS heavyweight pinned Des Moines Roosevelt freshman Nolan McGee, erasing the last deficit the Bulldogs would see on the scoreboard at Evans Middle School Gymnasium as Ottumwa kicked off a new decade with a 48-34 CIML Metro Conference win over the Roughriders.
“I’m very happy for John. He kind of stopped the bleeding for us and got things going in the right direction,” Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. “John works his butt off every day in the wrestling room. You love to see good things happen to kids that put in a lot of work and give everything they’ve got.”
Springer’s victory helped the Bulldogs recover after Roosevelt opened the dual with three falls in the first four matches. Two of those pins, both scored in the second period, came with the Ottumwa wrestler leading on the scoreboard.
The opening match provided the most stunning result. Trevor Summers, who won 16 matches of 17 and two individual tournament titles before the holiday break, was pinned after taking a 2-0 lead into the second period by Roosevelt senior Quincy Jones getting reversed to his back in the final minute.
“Trevor would probably say that his preparation has to be better,” Frueh said. “That’s the biggest thing with Trevor. He’s a super-talented kid. There’s a lot in there. We did not see any of that tonight. He didn’t do the right things leading up to that match in order to be successful. That’s why he wasn’t.”
Max Messerli evened the score for Ottumwa, pinning William Richard in the final minute of the second period at 170 pounds, but another stunning pin from Maguire Dillon against Brandon McKeag put the Roughriders back on top. McKeag had built a 6-0 lead after one period, running out of time while trying to secure a fall of his own.
“It was just that kind of meet,” Frueh said. “It was kind of up and down. There were a couple of matches where our guys just could not put away the win.”
Springer’s win, however, was the first of four falls for Ottumwa that helped secure the first conference victory of the season for the Bulldog wrestlers. Dawson Goodwin worked his way into a fall with 27 seconds left against Maxson Phommaxaysi at 120 pounds while Mikey Cain needed just over a minute to secure a 126-pound fall for the Bulldogs in his varsity debut against Cameron Van De Boe, putting Ottumwa on the verge of snapping a four-dual losing streak.
Zach Shoemaker would secure the triumph. Needing only to avoid being pin the penultimate match of the night, the Ottumwa sophomore didn’t allow a point to Roosevelt sophomore Hunter Norris eventually securing a fall of his own in the third period of the 138-pound contest.
“We’ve been going hard at this past week in practice. We’ve been working really hard on our shots, which is something we need to work a lot more on,” Shoemaker said. “Not a lot of us our confident on our shots, including myself. I have a lot I need to work on, but as a team we’re definitely getting better.”
Ottumwa (2-6, 1-1 CIML Metro) is scheduled to have one more day to compete at home as the Bulldogs are slated to welcome 11 teams to Evans Gymnasium on Saturday for the Ottumwa Invitational starting at 10 a.m. School officials will meet Friday afternoon to determine, along with coaches of the visiting teams, whether the tournament will be held with a winter weather forecast of ice, sleet and snow slated to fall on southeastern Iowa starting Friday night and continuing throughout Saturday.
Sunday’s scheduled youth wrestling tournament at Ottumwa could also be impacted if officials can not set up Evans Gym due to weather. The fate of both tournaments will be decided by Friday afternoon.
“We need to do a reverse snow dance,” Frueh said. “It’s an awesome event. We’re going to use both gymnasiums at Evans. The forecast doesn’t look wonderful, but hopefully we can have it. We just need this weather to stay away.”