Prep wrestling: Cardinal names Shea Swafford head coach

ELDON — Cardinal Community School District promoted staff member Shea Swafford to high school wrestling head coach. His new role starts with the 2023-2024 school year.
Swafford currently serves as the middle school wrestling coach and head coach to Cardinal Community School District’s Comet Wrestling Club. Swafford will still be very active in those organizations but will devote most of his time and energy to Cardinal’s boys and girls high school teams.
Swafford also coaches middle school football and teaches Social Studies at Cardinal Middle School.
“Coach Swafford has a ton of passion and experience in the sport of wrestling,” said Chris Becker, Cardinal activities director. “When you pair that with his ability to teach kids and, more importantly, build relationships with kids, he has the perfect characteristics to be a successful head coach at whatever level he chooses.”
Swafford is a Mediapolis graduate and state qualifier for the Bulldog wrestling program. Swafford's wrestling career continued in college at Graceland University.
Swafford will take over the role for Coach Dakota Miller, who resigned after the season.
“I feel honored and excited for the opportunity to do something special here at Cardinal,” Swafford said. “I look forward to the future memories that await.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.