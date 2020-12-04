SIGOURNEY — Jack Clarahan will head to Wapello in possession of a cowboy hat this weekend.
If Thursday night was any indication, he won't have to wait long to pass it on to a teammate.
Clarahan just happened to be the last wrestler to secure a pin in the fourth and final dual of a nearly-perfect opening night for the Sigourney-Keota High School wrestling team. The Cobras scored wins in 13 of 16 varsity matches wrestled in four duals wins over Montezuma (54-6), Baxter (34-15), Cardinal (54-12) and WACO (54-0) with 12 wins coming by way of pinfall.
All told, eight different wrestlers were presented the cowboy hat that S-K wrestlers earn by securing a pin. Each wrestler that has the hat presents it to his teammate if that teammate scores a fall, adding to the motivation for each Cobra grappler to secure his opponent's shoulders to the mat.
"It's something that's unique to our program," Clarahan said. "It's giving us that extra drive to go out there and get more points for our team. We've been doing it since last year for sure. It's starting to turn into a tradition. It's almost a challenge of who can get a pin because everybody wants that hat."
Evan Dawson was the first S-K wrestler this season to have the cowboy hat placed on his head, pinning Montezuma freshman Braxton Simpson in just 28 seconds at 152 pounds in the only match wrestled between the Cobras and Braves. Clarahan then got the hat for the first time by opening S-K's 19-point win over Baxter by pinning Cody Samson in 59 seconds of the 170-pound opening match.
Clarahan would have that hat on his head for less than two minutes. Aidan Schuster scored a fall of his own with 49 seconds left in the first period of a 182-pound match with Jacob Hiemstra, taking a knee in front of Clarahan to be presented the hat.
"Once somebody gets it and we keep passing it around, it just brings an energy to the team that brings us all together," Clarahan said. "The next guy wants to get it and the next guy and the next guy after that.
"It's just something the boys have picked up on," S-K head wrestling coach Cody Van Den Heuvel added. "Why not celebrate if you have a victory? If you have a pin, why not celebrate it? Live it up."
Cade Striegle became the fourth Cobra wrestler to receive the cowboy hat, pinning Micah Kearns in just over a minute of the heavyweight match with Baxter. Dawson could not quite secure the hat for a second time, settling for a 24-10 major decision over Brad Matthews at 152 pounds to close out S-K's closest dual win of the night.
"Some of the kids, you get the deer-in-the-headlight look. It seemed like we had that in a couple matches. Some of them picked up right where they left off last year," Van Den Heuvel said. "Some of these guys just came off the football field a couple weeks ago. They had a short amount of time to adjust. I was pretty happy with our conditioning. It's something we work really hard at."
S-K secured a 54-12 win over Cardinal as Schuster and Streigle each earned the cowboy hat for the second time. Dawson was able to earn the hat back by pinning Keagan Atkinson in the second period of a 152-pound match that served as a somewhat surprising wrestling debut for the Cardinal senior that included an opening takedown for Atkinson at the start of his first match.
"Coming out for the first time ever doing this, it felt pretty natural," Atkinson said. "I have the mindset of wanting to put the opponent down to the ground. I'm pretty used to it from football. I'm used to grabbing a dude and bringing him down. I just tried to put football into this. It helped me quite a bit."
Atkinson earned Cardinal's only win on the mat without a forfeit, pinning Simpson in 1:04 to clinch a 24-6 over Montezuma. The Comets finished 1-2 overall with a 45-18 loss to Baxter opening the night.
"Different kids have different natural ability. Keagan's had a very strong wrestling partner wrestling with Jacxon Behrle. His goal is to be the best he can be and he's going to push his partners to be their best," Cardinal head wrestling coach Dakota Miller said. "One thing I didn't get to do this year was recruit kids, so the kids kind of recruited themselves to be a part of this team. That's what I see in Keagan. He wanted to come out and he's put in the extra effort to catch on to things really fast."
Cardinal will be back in action on Saturday at the Pekin Tournament while S-K heads to the Wapello Tournament. While it was Clarahan that earned the night's final pin for the Cobras on Thursday, and possession of the cowboy hat going into Saturday, no wrestler earned a bigger ovation for securing the hat than Carter McCoid who picked up a junior varsity heavyweight fall leading to a huge eruption from the Cobra bench.
"That was a big weight lifted off his shoulders," Van Den Huevel said of McCoid. "He's a good kid and a crowd favorite. He works really hard. He's very fresh to the sport, but he's working very hard. He got rewarded tonight."