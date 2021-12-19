IOWA CITY — First place!
Yessss!
Those three words encapsulated the joyful feeling on Saturday that the Sigourney-Keota wrestling built on and built up throughout the Iowa Regina Invitational. Four Cobra wrestlers won individual championships while seven made it to the finals, allowing S-K to pull away from the Regals by 36 points, scoring 227 as a team to bring home the Regina-blue championship trophy in the final competition for the squad before the holiday break.
"You don't win a team championship without having a team. That's exactly what these kids are," S-K head wrestling coach Cody Van Den Heuvel said. "They work together. They hurt together. They win together. They support each other. It's really fun to be around these guys. It's a great bunch of kids."
All told, 13 S-K wrestlers made it to final-round placement matches, securing top six-finishes in 13 different weight classes. The journey to the final round allowed the Cobras to jump in front and continuing building an advantage of Regina who countered with six wrestlers advancing to championship matches.
"In a tournament, it kind of starts off slow when you've got a quality team," Van Den Heuvel said. "You don't see a lot of kids wrestling for fifth or sixth. You don't see a lot of kids wrestling for third or fourth. It got pretty hectic in that final round. As coaches, we had to be all over the place because it seemed like we had kids wrestling on either mat throughout the championship round. That's where we wanted to be as a team. That's why we scored the points we scored 227 points."
The first 22 officially posted came from freshman Reanah Utterback, one of a growing number of high-quality female wrestlers competing around the state. Utterback improved to 10-3 on the season, pinning Davenport West freshman Hank Christner in 3:16 before dominating WACO freshman Gage Samo 7-2 in the 106-pound championship match.
"This is my first varsity championship. I got injured in my first varsity tournament, so I wanted to come back even stronger and do the best that I could while trying to let the injury heal," Utterback said. "It feels good to come back after not being able to wrestle for a week. That wasn't fun. It's nice to be back. My shots were really there for me throughout the day, which was good especially dealing with my shoulder injury."
Utterback wasn't about to take it easy after clinching S-K's first individual title. Throughout the rest of the tournament, Utterback could be found right next to the Cobra coaches cheering on her teammates in their final matches.
"You won't ever see me sitting back not saying anything," Utterback said. "I'm always out there yelling and screaming something at the guys."
While S-K was keeping a comfortable lead in team points, Utterback was the only Cobra wrestler to win an individual title for most of the final round. Cobra sophomore Reid Molyneux dropped a tough 7-2 final to WACO senior Larz Smith at 138 pounds, Cade Molyneux lost a thrilling 8-7 decision to Tipton senior Skyler Schmidt in the 160-pound finals and Jack Clarahan dropped a 12-3 major decision in the 170-pound final to unbeaten Regina senior Aidan Udell.
Aidan Schuster then turned the dramatic fortunes of the finals around for the Cobras. Tied 4-4 after being taken down in the final minute of the 182-pound final, Schuster was able to escape Regina junior Christophe Waikel in the final seconds to earn a 5-4 win.
"I'm not usually a six-minute wrestler. I was really tired right there at the end, but it's just a matter of doing what you need to do to win," Schuster said. "I recognized the score. I tried to do what was smart and have an awareness of where I was on the mat."
Schuster's teammate, Cade Striegle, had an even more dramatic championship win at 195 pounds. Leading Fairfield senior Theodore Metcalf 7-2 in the final period, Striegle got caught in a nearfall after a takedown as Metcalf scored seven points in the final period to tie the match at 9-9 with under a minute left.
Rather than trying to score from the ride and keep Striegle down, at worst leading to overtime, Metcalf decided to let Striegle have the 10-9 lead by allowing an escape in the final minute. Metcalf's bid for a winning takedown was fought off by S-K senior, who closed out his 13th win of the season by stopping Metcalf and scoring his own takedown in the closing seconds to clinch a 12-9 decision.
"If I were a coach, I probably would have seen how tired I was and made the same call," Striegle said. "I was running out of breath, but I had to get myself going to just get through it."
The team championship was nice, but for the Cobra wrestling team the heavyweight championship match provided the biggest celebration. Zachary Smithart, just 3-5 entering the day, not only placed for the first time in a varsity high school wrestling tournament but won his first championship pinning Fairfield junior Tarence Craig in the opening period to cap a successful day for the Cobras.
"I wasn't sure what was going to happen coming into the day. I pinned my first guy in 39 seconds. I pinned my second guy in 1:58. It got a little shaky in that final match. I got caught with a headlock and was able to roll out of bounds. He tried another headlock, I was able to defend it well and put him on his back for the pin.
"The kids just kind of swarm like wasps," Van Den Heuvel added. "I like it. I like getting those warnings from officials that our kids need to stay back. It shows that they care about each other. They are there to support each other. That's why you wrestle for a team trophy and that's why this team trophy is coming back home with us."