PEKIN — Michael Jones has an injured wrist. Cael Baker has a huge scar on the bottom of his foot.
The pain of finishing short once more in the final chance to win the Bill Rex Invitational was all the motivation both Pekin wrestlers needed to battle it out Saturday on the mats. Jones, Baker and Mason Juhl all picked up individual championships for the Panthers as the senior teammates led the Panthers to a runner-up finish as a team with Albia earning their third straight season-opening championship win.
"I've always placed second in this tournament. I got as close as five seconds from winning this title," Jones said. "This year, I came out and worked hard. My mindset was that I was going to win this one way or another. I came out there and did the work."
Jones improved to 7-0 on season for Pekin, winning the 138-pound title with opening-minute pins against WACO sophomore Braden Spain and Van Buren County's Tyler Stoltz. After earning a 17-2 tech fall against Davis County freshman Deken Sorensen, Jones clinched his first Bill Rex title by pinning Albia sophomore Justin Keller battling through a wrist injury suffered during a dual with Pella on Tuesday in Bloomfield.
"I came out after that first match and knew something was wrong. I couldn't move my wrist," Jones said. "I finished my other two matches and it was hurting by that point. I had the coaches get some tape and kept going.
"The job's got to be done. I'll finish the day. The result might be different the next time, but I'll always finish the day."
The same could be said of Baker, who hasn't missed a day of competition so far during his senior season in either football or wrestling despite suffering a scary injury during the summer working on his family's farm. The Pekin senior got his foot caught in an auger and was fortunate to walk away only with a cut that did require a visit to the hospital, but has not kept Baker sidelined from the gridiron or the mats so far this year.
"I still feel it sometimes, but you just have to push through the pain," Baker said. "Auger accidents are so dramatic and can have really tragic outcomes. The fact that I'm still able to wrestle is incredible."
Baker improved to 3-0 on Saturday, clinching his first Bill Rex Invitational title with a thrilling 4-2 win over Albia senior Stephen Conley. Conley extended the championship match with a takedown in the third period that tied the match before Baker scored his own takedown in overtime to clinch the 152-pound championship.
"I actually thought I had another point. I didn't think it was supposed to go into overtime," Baker said. "We practice all the time in the room to get that extra push and wrestle better when you're tired. I just pushed through and got my takedown."
Albia racked up 151 points, beating out the Panthers for the team title. Carter Anderson picked up his third consecutive title at the Bill Rex Invitational, scoring first-period falls against Davis County sophomore Kade Martin, WACO freshman John McLaughlin and Albia junior teammate Logan Wingett.
"The first matches of the season are about working the jitters out," Anderson said. "My first match wasn't that good. I thought I could have done better. In my second and third matches, I worked on correcting the little things. You see a lot bigger jump from the first match to the third match of the same tournament."
Wyatt Stewart, who wrestles with Anderson at 106, moved up to 113 pounds on Saturday to compete in the season-opening tournament at Pekin. The sophomore made the most of the opportunity, scoring a trio of first-period falls over Pekin freshman Jaxson Kirkbride, North Mahaska sophomore Matt German and Cardinal sophomore Mason Shepherd to claim his own championship.
"Moving through practice last week, our guys were really eager to get on the mat and compete for the first time this year," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "The Bill Rex Invitational has traditionally allowed our guys to see where they're at as we dive off into a really busy schedule. Coach (Al) Chapman and his crew have always done a fabulous job of running a very organized tournament and each and every one of our guys were challenged throughout the course of the day.
"With eight of our 13 wrestlers finishing either first or second, we feel pretty good about where we are at currently. As everyone knows, none of our goals are reached in early December, so we need to keep plugging away and keep things in perspective as that will be one of the more important things to keep us moving in the right direction so we can be where we want to be a month or so down the road. Wins and losses really don't matter too much at this point.
Davis County finished third in team points with 96. Dawson Townsend won the 126-pound title with a 10-2 major decision over Albia junior Dawson Bonnett while Taylor Huggins pinned Mustang teammate Marcus Elam in 53 seconds to win the 132-pound championship.
"It's always fun to wrestle a teammate at a tournament. You get the real feel of competing in a tournament instead of just wrestling each other in practice," Huggins said. "In a match, you go a little harder than you do in practice. We like to tie up during practice. During a match, it was nice to try something new."
Van Buren County finished sixth with 56 points. Preston Buss claimed the 182-pound championship for the Warriors, pinning Pekin sophomore Ryan Doud in 3:15 in the title match.
Cardinal finished seventh with 27 points. Shepherd finished third for the Comets at 113 pounds while freshman Isaac Cox scored his first varsity win on Saturday, pinning Albia senior Montez Ellis in 1:15 to finish third in the heavyweight portion of the tournament.