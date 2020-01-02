BONDURANT - The Fairfield wrestling team kicked off a new decade by securing the first dual win of the season on Thursday.
Zach Westercamp secured his seventh win in nine matches, pinning Octavio Garcia in the first period of a 113-pound match to kick off a 42-27 win for the Trojans over Chariton. Dagan Burnett (132), Logan Adam (145) and Peyton Cline (152) also secured falls for Fairfield against the Chargers.
Fairfield dropped a dual to Bondurant-Farrar, 78-4, winning just one match in the finale of the triangular. Cline secured a 13-4 major decision over Christian Oleson, securing his team-leading ninth win of the season.
Fairfield (1-6) returns home to host Keokuk in a Southeast Conference dual on Thursday, Jan. 9.