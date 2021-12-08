OTTUMWA – Trevor Summers was the first to join last season at state.
Zach Shoemaker joined in the season-opening quadrangular at Pekin last week. Even head coach Jeremy Frueh was able to celebrate his membership this past weekend in Burlington.
On Tuesday night, it was Corbin Grace's turn to join the club. The 100-win club, to be specific.
The Ottumwa senior became the third Bulldog varsity wrestler to reach the century mark in career victories, doing so with relative ease during the first CIML Metro conference dual of the season. Grace scored a pair of takedowns in the opening minute and worked his way to a fall in just 71 seconds against Derek Shannon, securing the 120-pound match between Ottumwa and Des Moines East improving to 8-0 on the season while joining Shoemaker, Summers and Frueh in achieving a career milestone less than two weeks into the season.
"Everyone's been working hard and it shows to get that career milestone. We've won a lot of matches because we do work hard," Grace said. "I definitely consider Zach and Trevor my brothers. We've been wrestling together since middle school.
"There were a few nerves before I went out there for the match. You just don't want to lose, especially when you have a chance to earn that 100th win at home. Everyone brought the balloons and everything to celebrate with. I would have hated to make them take it all back out to the car."
There was hardly any worry about that. Grace showed no signs of nerves scoring early against Shannon before letting the East freshman easily even letter Shannon escape only to add another quick takedown to build a 4-1 lead.
Rather than follow that routine all the way to a tech fall, Grace went ahead and worked on overpowering Shannon eventually working his way to a fall by keeping Shannon from pulling both wrestlers out of bounds. Both Shoemaker and Grace used falls to secure their 100th career wins this season, highlighting Tuesday's 51-30 conference dual win for the 8-0 Bulldogs.
"It definitely felt a lot better to put on a show and win that 100th match here at home," Grace said. "It's a very special accomplishment. It shows just how much work we put in that wrestling room and how much determination we put in as a team. Everyone in that room as a team works hard each day."
It didn't take long for Ottumwa to pick up Frueh's 102nd dual win as Bulldog head wrestling coach. Koby Chanthalavanh was the only OHS wrestler to that battled for all six minutes in a match winning his 138-pound battle with Noah Beavers 7-2 with a second-period reversal and a third-period takedown clinching the only decision of the dual.
Daltin Doud (132) joined Grace and Summers (170) in securing first-period falls for Ottumwa. Shoemaker pinned Marcos Escorcia 59 seconds into the second period of a 152-pound match, earning his 105th career win, while Daniel Robert got the night started with a fall scored at 3:49 against Sean Shehan in the 195-pound opener.
"We just went out there and worked hard," Grace said. "It's pretty awesome to win 100 matches, but it's really cool that we all get to say we were part of the team that earned Coach Frueh his 100th dual win. There's a lot of us that have been in that room with Coach Frueh for all four years seeing both the bad sides and good sides of the sport."
Frueh was surprised when he arrived at Evans Middle School Gymnasium to see a collage put together honoring the Bulldog head wrestling coach on his own career milestone. Fittingly, the collage featured pictures from several moments on the mat with Frueh and his staff working with and celebrating the success of the many Bulldog wrestlers that helped their head coach get to 100 wins.
"I can probably look at each of these photos and remember exactly where we were when each of those moments happened," Frueh said. "I'm seeing Joey Mitchell competing at state, Jasmine Luedtke qualifying for state last year, I remember each of those buildings that we were in and even a little bit about each of those matches. It's really cool to see that all put together.
"We've got great support and great team moms. I couldn't ask for a better support staff. They've all been a huge part of making this happen."
There will be a bit of a break in terms of milestone wins and home matches for the Bulldogs, who wrestled for the final time in 2020 at Evans Gym on Tuesday. Ottumwa heads to Ankeny Centennial for an important CIML crossover dual on Thursday before heading to the Central Decatur Tournament on Friday.