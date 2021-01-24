DES MOINES — History was being made by the Ottumwa High School wrestling team on Saturday in two different cities.
Jasmine Luedtke and Elizabeth Batterson became the first OHS wrestlers to place in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Meanwhile, over 100 miles to the west, the rest of the Bulldog grapplers helped set a new record for dual wins in a season on the way to a runner-up finish at Des Moines Lincoln's McGivern/Blenderman Duals on Saturday.
The Bulldogs earned a split in four duals, tying the program record to open the day with a 50-30 win over Marshalltown for the 18th dual victory on the season, tying the mark set by the 2014-15 OHS wrestling team. Corbin Grace and Dawson Goodwin scored falls at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively, to help the Bulldogs erase a 24-0 deficit while Trevor Summers closed out the comeback closing the dual pinning Dylano Castellanos in 70 seconds of a 170-pound match.
Ottumwa broke the program record by earning their 19th dual victory with a 45-33 win over Sioux City East. Goodwin scored a second straight fall at 120 pounds, pinning Luke Brockelsby in 49 seconds, ahead of a 23-second fall by Braylon Griffiths at 126 pounds.
Mike Cain (145) and Zachariah Shoemaker (160) both scored pins against the Raiders as the teams exchanged the lead. Summers needed just 11 seconds to pin Chris Sanford before Brandon McKeag's pin in 90 seconds at 195 pounds clinched Ottumwa's record-breaking win.
Lincoln edged Ottumwa, 39-37, as Isreal Onnen avoided giving up a fall to John Hardin in the heavyweight finale. Hardin won 5-3, allowing Lincoln to hold on for the dual win.
Grace and Shoemaker both scored falls in the opening minute of matches against the Railsplitters. Griffiths added a fall in 4:44 over Diego Vela while Ethan Renteria scored a 16-5 major decision at 152 pounds over David Galvan-Gonzalez.
Glenwood used four straight falls to put away a 52-29 win over the Bulldogs. Grace secured a fourth straight fall for OHS, pinning Briten Maxwell in 2:51 while Griffiths scored a third fall in 46 seconds over Thaine Williamson.
Daltion Doud finished the day pinning Christian Eiseman with seven seconds left in the first period of a 132-pound match. Shoemaker closed out his day earning a 15-0 tech fall over Tate Mayberry for the Bulldogs.
Luedtke, meanwhile, improved to 11-1 in female competition while winning her 30th overall varsity match on the way to placing third in the IWOCA girls state wrestling tournament at 106 pounds. The Ottumwa freshman secured six falls in seven matches, including a fall in 4:51 over Sioux City East junior Yareli Morales in the third-place match.
Batterson, meanwhile, placed seventh at 170 pounds. The Ottumwa sophomore bounced back after an opening-round loss to AGWSR sophomore Kylie Willems, scoring a fall in 2:53 over South Winneshiek freshman Paige Jester to clinch a place on the podium before finishing the tournament pinning Decorah senior Jane Murphy with seven seconds left in the first period of the seventh-place match.