Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 29F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times this evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 23F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.