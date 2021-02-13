IOWA CITY — It's been seven years since Megan Black made her way to the podium, becoming the first female qualifier to place at the state tournament.
That was the last time a female had even qualified for the traditional state wrestling tournament.
Until Saturday.
Jasmine Luedtke followed in the footsteps of Black, one of the first two female wrestlers to qualify for state back in 2013 as a member of the Ottumwa Bulldogs. Luedtke became the fourth on Saturday, joining Bettendorf junior Ella Schmit in claiming a spot in the upcoming Class 3A state wrestling tournament with a runner-up finish at 106 pounds.
Schmit (15-3) was handed Luedtke (29-15) her only loss in seven matches at the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling tournament last month, scoring a quarterfinal-round fall in 59 seconds on the way to winning the 106-pound title. The two have both already made history by qualifying for both the girls and boys high school state wrestling tournaments in the same year and, should they meet again next week, would provide the traditional Iowa High School state wrestling tournament with its first all-female match.
Luedtke was one of five Ottumwa wrestlers to qualify for state on Saturday, narrowly missing out on matching the program record for state qualifiers in a single season set back in 2016 with seven. The Bulldogs wrestled their way to a third-place finish in the Class 3A, District 5 tournament at Iowa City West, finishing with 160 points.
Iowa City West claimed the district team title with 237 points on Saturday. Pella edged Ottumwa for second place by 19 points while Iowa City High fell 5.5 points short of the Bulldogs for third.
Luedtke got her day off to a positive start, pinning Pella freshman Andrew Vanderhoff in just 58 seconds earning the first of the three wins she would need to qualify for state in her freshman season. Luedtke put herself into the district championship match with a thrilling 6-4 semifinal win over Fort Madison freshman Henry Wiseman, scoring a tiebreaking reversal with 21 seconds left in the final period.
Fifth-ranked Iowa City High freshman Kael Kurtz improved to 12-0 by pinning Luedtke at the end of the first period, leaving a state berth up for grabs in a consolation match with Iowa City West freshman Braden Doyle. Luedtke dominated the decisive match for state, opening with a take down and controlling Doyle eventually scoring a takedown and a fall with 29 seconds left in the second period to clinch her trip to state.
Luedtke would have been the first Ottumwa freshman since Karsten Van Velsor in 2010 to qualify for state. Instead, she became the second freshman from Ottumwa to qualify on Saturday after Braylon Griffiths (34-9) punched his first-ever ticket to state finishing second at 132 pounds earning a decisive 12-6 semifinal win over Pella freshman T.R. Putz after opening the tournament scoring a 16-1 tech fall with five seconds left in a quarterfinal match against Oskaloosa junior Phillip Abrahamson.
Corbin Grace got the ball rolling for the Bulldogs, becoming the first of five Ottumwa wrestlers to officially qualify for state as the runner-up at 113 pounds. After coming up one win short of a state berth last year, Grace (36-10) pinned Iowa City West junior Thomas Pierce in 5:14 and Pella freshman Damion Clark in 3:47, a win that would ultimately clinch Grace's first trip to state, before falling 7-3 to Iowa City High freshman Cale Seaton in the district finals.
Trevor Summers, the Bulldog team leader in wins this season, improved to 43-5 on Saturday while clinching his first trip to state. Summers finished second at 170 pounds, pinning Oskaloosa junior Blake Westercamp in just 83 seconds before scoring a 12-3 major decision over Iowa City Liberty junior Drew Snyder in the semifinals, avoiding a wrestleback with the win despite falling to unbeaten Iowa City West senior Ashton Barker in the finals.
Zachariah Shoemaker became the fifth and final Ottumwa wrestler to qualify for state on Saturday, joining Summers and Grace as juniors to qualify for the first time for the Bulldogs. After being pinned by Iowa City West senior Graham Gambrall in the 152-pound district title match, Shoemaker (39-8) bounced back to earn a 16-1 tech fall in 3:13 over Pella junior Quinn Rhamy, following in the footsteps of older brother Nathaniel as a state wrestling qualifier for OHS.
The three-day Iowa High School state wrestling tournament gets underway on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Class 3A opening-round session will begin Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A Districts
at Iowa City West
Saturday, Feb. 13
Team scores — 1. Iowa City West 237; 2. Pella 179; 3. Ottumwa 160; 4. Iowa City High 154.5; 5. Fort Madison 123.5; 6. Iowa City Liberty 110; 7. Oskaloosa 90.5; 8. Burlington 78.5.
Top-two in each weight class advance to state.
106 pounds — 1. Kael Kurtz (ICH); 2. Jasmine Luedtke (Ottumwa); 3. Braden Doyle (ICW); 4. Henry Wiseman (Fort Madison); 5. Ryllie Siroky (Oskaloosa); 6. Jacob Widmer (Burlington). 113 pounds — 1. Cale Seaton (ICH); 2. Corbin Grace (Ottumwa); 3. Damion Clark (Pella); 4. Emmett Kruse (Fort Madison); 5. Thomas Pierce (ICW); 6. Matthew Rehman (Burlington). 120 pounds — 1. Parker McBride (ICW); 2. Carsen Newton (ICH); 3. Dawson Goodwin (Ottumwa); 4. Jaxon Morris (Liberty); 5. Logan Schroeder (Pella); 6. Matthew Steffensmeier (Fort Madison). 126 pounds — 1. Grant O'Dell (ICW); 2. Owen Kruse (Fort Madison); 3. Ryan Hancock (Pella); 4. Trey Miller (Oskaloosa); 5. Chris Luedtke (Ottumwa); 6. Ian Brownsberger (Liberty). 132 pounds — 1. Kael Scranton (ICW); 2. Braylon Griffiths (Ottumwa); 3. TR Putz (Pella); 4. Ariel Collins (ICH); 5. Gavin Benton (Liberty); 6. Brock Califf (Fort Madison). 138 pounds — 1. Hunter Garvin (ICW); 2. Gavin Wiseman (Fort Madison); 3. Dalton Doud (Ottumwa); 4. Peyton Ritzert (Pella); 5. Zack Beebe (Oskaloosa); 6. Austin Franklin (Liberty). 145 pounds — 1. Leland Evans (Oskaloosa); 2. Ryan Ott (ICH); 3. Jackson Van Kley (Pella); 4. Aidan Pennock (Fort Madison); 5. Philipp Jackson (Liberty); 6. Mikey Cain (Ottumwa). 152 pounds — 1. Graham Gambrall (ICW); 2. Zachariah Shoemaker (Ottumwa); 3. Quinn Rhamy (Pella); 4. Garisin Hynick (Oskaloosa); 5. Teague Smith (Fort Madison); 6. Elijah Terwilleger (Liberty). 160 pounds — 1. Trestin Sales (Burlington); 2. Ryan Van Donselaar (Pella); 3. Gabel Mitchell (ICH); 4. Jarrod Alger (Liberty); 5. Lucas Phillips (Oskaloosa); 6. Brandt Booten (Fort Madison). 170 pounds — 1. Ashton Barker (ICW); 2. Trevor Summers (Ottumwa); 3. Drew Snyder (Liberty); 4. Ethan Milligan (Pella); 5. Blake Westercamp (Oskaloosa); 6. Sam Kueter (ICH). 182 pounds — 1. Mason Applegate (ICW); 2. Nolan Simpson (Burlington); 3. Austin Ensminger (Fort Madison); 4. Darius Willis Newell (Liberty); 5. Nick Marker (ICH); 6. Eli Stater (Ottumwa). 195 pounds — 1. Ben Kueter (ICH); 2. Vinny Lima (Liberty); 3. Christian Lubben (Pella); 4. Austin Davis (Burlington); 5. Levi Lowney (Fort Madison); 6. Brandon McKeag (Ottumwa). 220 pounds — 1. Brett Pelfrey (ICW); 2. Caden Yoerger (Liberty); 3. Fritz Spencer (ICH); 4. Jordan De Ruiter (Pella); 5. Daniel Sokolik (Fort Madison); 6. John Hardin (Ottumwa). 285 pounds — 1. Kody Huisman (Pella); 2. Julius Harris (Burlington); 3. Errol Alden (ICW); 4. Warren Feudner (Oskaloosa); 5. Avery Goodrich (ICH).