OTTUMWA — Central Iowa Metropolitan League opponent Ankeny Centennial wrestling team came to town with five state ranked weights Thursday night.
The Jaguars too much for the Bulldogs despite some stellar performances from Ottumwa. Ankeny Centennial would take advantage of five pins on the night to defeat the Bulldogs 50-21, handing OHS its first loss after eight straight dual win to open the 2020-21 season.
Trevor Summers (170 pounds) continued his dominance on the mat with a pin to lead off the night for the Bulldogs. Summers is 9-0 on the season, winning every match by fall.
"Summers has been working harder than he ever has, he has really increased his work ethic," noted Bulldog head coach Jeremy Frueh.
Ankeny Centennial (1-0) would dominate the upper weights, with a forfeit at 182 pounds followed by pins at 195, 220 and 285. With the Bulldogs trailing 24-6, Ottumwa (8-1) moved into the lower weights, bringing more success.
Jasmine Luedtke continued success at the 106 weight class, winning by decision 2-1. Luedtke now stands at 8-1 on season.
Dawson Goodwin would capture the match at 120 pounds, defeating Lucas Bruhl 2-0.
"Dawson had a huge win for us, stated Frueh.
In one of the most exciting matches of the evening, 126-pound freshman Braylon Griffiths would outduel Kuyle Janssen in a sea-saw match. Trailing 7-4 going into the third period, Griffiths would tie the match with 38 seconds left before using two take downs to win the match 10-9.
Ottumwa's second pin of the night would come from 152-pounder Zach Shoemaker as he introduced the Jaguar's Mason Honderd's shoulders to the mat with 39 seconds left in the first period.
"When another wrestler get under Shoemaker, you're in trouble," assessed Frueh. "I'm proud of our kids. We are getting better, but we are never satisfied.
"Last year Ankeny Centennial defeated us something like, 70-6. We just need to widen the gap on matches we win."