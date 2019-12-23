IOWA CITY – All Mason Juhl wants to do is wrestle.
Finding challengers for the Pekin junior, however, has been difficult.
Juhl took full advantage of two new opponents on Saturday at the Iowa City Regina Invitational. Juhl improved to 12-1 on the season winning the 220-pound title with ease pinning West Branch senior Dalyn Pedersen in just 10 seconds before ending the championship match with Davenport West senior Clayton Broderson with a fall at 2:53.
Juhl joined Panther teammate Michael Jones atop the podium at Regina after Jones won the 138-pound title in the final tournament before the holiday break. Pekin led all area teams, placing fourth out of 12 teams with 104 points, topping Keokuk County rival Sigourney-Keota and SEISC foe WACO by 13.
“The Is, injuries and illness, really hurt us this week,” Pekin head wrestling coach Al Chapman said. “We only brought nine guys to this tournament. To finish fourth out of 12 teams is a positive we can look at going into the break. We don’t have all the guys at the right weights yet, but we’ll get the two-pound allowance after Jan. 1. That will help solidify our team, but it will probably be until mid-January before we truly get over those injuries and illnesses to get us back were we need to be.”
Juhl, who is looking to help lead Pekin to a third straight district title while carving a path back to the Iowa High School State wrestling meet, has had one main obstacle in his path this season. Because of his success sustained throughout his first two years on the mat, teams facing the Panthers have been reluctant to find or pit wrestlers against Juhl.
“It gets annoying. I just want to wrestle and no one else wants to wrestle me,” Juhl said. “I don’t get any time in the mat. That’s something that can have an effect on me later in the season.”
For Juhl, keeping his skills honed to make a run at returning to the state tournament requires the help of his Pekin teammates. Among them, younger brother Blake who finished third for the Panthers on Saturday at 170 pounds.
“It’s someone else I can help and someone that can help push me at the same time,” Juhl said. “We bounce things back and forth off each other. It helps both of us become better wrestlers.”
Jones continued his straight-forward quest to end the season wrestling at state with two more wins on Saturday, improving to 15-2 on the season. Jones, like Juhl, pinned his way to a championship taking down Regina sophomore Sam Aitchison in 75 seconds before working his way to a fall with 15 seconds remaining in the championship match against HLV junior Marcus Kolesar.
“I’ve worked hard and worked a lot with my teammates,” Jones said. “I’ve always wanted to have this moment to win a tournament. I haven’t won one in a long time. I keep asking for the help from my teammates. I can’t do it without them.
“My goal is to go high and never set a goal too low. I came in here with the mindset of going high. I tried my best to get there and turned out in my favor.”
S-K, who will face Pekin in Hedrick on Jan. 27, had a familiar face in a championship match. Mason Dye, has advanced to the state wrestling semifinals each of the past two years, finished second at 126 pounds losing a 12-10 thriller to WACO senior Jalen Collins in the final after narrowly avoiding being pinned in a 13-6 semifinal win over Fairfield junior Cohyn Roach.
“I’ve had some pain in my shoulder and, last week, I had a tooth knocked out during a match,” Dye said. “There are certain things I’ve already got running through my head about what I need to do to get better. I didn’t wrestle well. I got gassed way too early. There are small things I’m going to have to work on or I won’t even make it back to state.”
Fairfield finished seventh with 74 points on Saturday. Zach Westercamp (7-3) won two out of three matches at 113 pounds for the Trojans to finish in second place while Jonah Cooper (3-6) scored a pair of falls on his way to the 120-pound title match before falling 11-6 to Southeast Conference rival Carson Coleman of Mount Pleasant.
“It’s the most points we’ve scored as a team in a tournament this year. Considering how shorthanded we are, the guys putting up 74 points gives us a lot of momentum going into the new year,” Fairfield head wrestling coach Steve Miller said. “We had guys making scratch weights, especially Zach at 113 for the first time and winding up in second place. All of our guys are making great strides. They’re really focusing on their technique and it’s paying off.”