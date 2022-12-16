Prep wrestling: Knoxville grapplers edge EBF, Davis County

KNOXVILLE — Four South Central Conference wrestling teams converged on the Knoxville Middle School gym Thursday night for an SCC quadrangular.
When all the grappling was done, it was the Knoxville Panthers that emerged with a 3-0 record. The Rockets from EBF finished second at 2-1, the Mustangs of Davis County came in third at 1-2 and the Indians of Clarke finished 0-3.
The Panthers showed a lot of strength in the middle weights and used a number of forfeits to beat EBF (48-30), Clarke (65-18) and Davis County (47-21). After falling to Knoxville, the Rockets subdued Clarke 57-18 and Davis County 60-18. The lone Davis County win came by way of a 47-24 win over Clarke.
The Panthers were led by three pins each by Tristan Sinnard (160) and Daniel Gorskikh (170). Andon Trout (145) and Chaz Graves (152) each registered a pair of pins and a technical fall. Wayne Johnston also had a pair of falls for the Panthers.
Blake Johnson was the Rocket leader with three pins at 138. Landen Davis at 120 recorded two falls and a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Knoxville’s Marco Alejo.
Skyler Young notched two pins and a forfeit at 285 for EBF. Micah Ott (160), Nate Curry (145) and Cadyn Hall (170) each had a pair of falls.
Tyler Schutt picked up a pin, a decision and a forfeit at 132 for the Rockets. Levi Van Donselaar had a pair of pins at 152, including the fastest pin of the night when he pancaked Cason Dunkin of Davis County in just 10 seconds.
Leading the Mustangs was Emmitt Newton, who scored two falls and a forfeit at 113 pounds. Kade Martin with a pair of falls at 126 and Tucker Ball with a pin, a decision and a forfeit at 106.
New EBF coach, Dimitri Boyer, was pleased with the way his team competed.
"We are pretty solid in the middle and upper weights," Boyer said. "We are able to fill most of those weights with experience. We just do not have the lower weights and it is hard to beat a good team when you give up 18 points before you even start. The good news is that I believe we have some guys in our eighth-grade group that will fill those spots quite nicely."
Knoxville coach Skylar Spaur felt that team depth carried his team in the quad.
“We had a couple of wrestlers sick tonight, but our team depth filled in nicely,” Spaur said. “We have a nice group of seniors that have wrestled together for a long time. They have a lot of pride and they don’t like to lose. They are a tight knit group and they have each other’s back”.
The Panthers (6-0, 3-0 SCC) will be at the Iowa City Regina Tournament Saturday. EBF (5-1, 2-1 SCC) and Davis County (5-6, 1-2 SCC) will both be competing this weekend in Pella at the Bill Van Horne Invitational.
