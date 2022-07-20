FARGO, ND – Ottumwa soon-to-be junior Jasmine Luedtke wrestled her way to a seventh-place finish in women's freestyle action on Wednesday, earning All-American honors competing at the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals.
Luedtke joined Naomi Simon and Ella Schmit as Iowa female wrestlers to become Fargo All-Americans. Wrestling in the junior women's freestyle 106-pound bracket, the two-time Bulldog state wrestling qualifier won five consecutive matches in wrestlebacks to make her way to the podium, winning seven of 10 matches overall competing against the best prep wrestlers in the country.
Luedtke avoided dropping two straight matches at Fargo, bouncing back from an opening-round 8-6 loss to Kaylee Annis of Oregon by winning a 10-6 decision over Adriana Gomez of Arizona. After losing by fall in 4:15 to Akeelah Moore of Texas, Luedtke went on her winning run pinning three straight opponents including a 54-second fall secured against Olivia Sackor of Minnesota and a fall in 2:18 scored against Iowa teammate Layla Phillips.
After pinning Nathalie Erazo of California in 2:49, Luedtke kept her pursuit of the podium alive winning 11-2 over Texas native Isabella Da Silva. Luedtke finished off the tournament pinning Kadence Beck of Idaho in 2:22, erasing a 6-2 deficit, before bouncing back from a loss to Las Vegas native Jenavi Alejandro by shutting out Colorado wrestler Alexsys Jacquez on the way to a final fall scored in 4:37 to clinch seventh place.
Sigourney's soon-to-be sophomore Reanah Utterback also competed at the Fargo Nationals, wrestling in 16U women's freestyle at 112 pounds. Utterback, ranked 14th, placed fifth advancing all the way to the semifinals with falls scored against Pennsylvania wrestler Andi Bibeau and Missouri wrestler Angelina Vargas while earning an 8-4 decision over Kailey Salazar of Callfornia and a 9-2 decision over Zeta Lee of Washington.
Karlee Brooks of Arizona kept Utterback from joining Iowa teammate Molly Allen in the 112-pound 16U women's freestyle final, securing a semifinal-round fall in 2:16. After dropping a 7-0 decision to Pennsylvania wrestler Aubre Krazer in the consolation semifinals, Utterback closed out a top-five podium finish with a fall in 64 seconds scored against Calli Gilchrist of Connecticut helping Iowa clinch a sixth-place finish as a team with 99 total points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.