IOWA CITY — Dain Burkhart was hoping to make it to the podium on Saturday at the Iowa City Regina Invitational.
Those hopes took a bit of blow when the Fairfield freshman walked into the gymnasium and saw the number of teams and number of wrestlers that were set to compete.
"All I kept thinking going into this tournament was that I had to find a way to get on that podium," Burkhart said. "When I got here and realized there were 15 teams here, my hopes went down quite a bit from placing."
By the end of the day, Burkhart not only found his way to the podium, but made it to the top of the podium in the 182-pound portion of the tournament. Burkhart set the tone for a successful day early, pinning MFL sophomore Austin Schaller in 1:50 in the quarterfinal round.
"When I stuck that kid, I knew I could do it," Burkhart said. "The kid in my next match (Knoxville junior Wayne Johnston), I've already beat before. I knew he'd be out for revenge and I knew I had to go extra hard against him."
Burkhart advanced to his first championship match by earning a thrilling 4-3 semifinal win over Johnston, scoring a decisive takedown with 43 seconds left to snap a 2-2 tie. In the finals, Burkhart found himself fighting from behind against Iowa City Regina junior Ian Udell after being taken down just 32 seconds into the 182-pound title match.
"I wasn't doing my best early in that final match," Burkhart said. "After that, I knew I had to kick it up a notch. I went all out the rest of the match."
As a result, Burkhart turned a 2-1 deficit after one period against Udell into a championship win over the Regina junior. After scoring a reversal, a near fall and a take down in the second period, Burkhart countered Udell's attempt at rolling the Fairfield freshman over for a potential winning fall setting for the pin with just 12 seconds left.
"I got him on his back and tried to hold him there," Burkhart said. "When it came to third period, I was ready to go. I wasn't going to let him get anything on me. I put in my best reversal and made sure not to let him turn me over. When he went for that risky move, I knew it was my time to hold him down and not let him escape."
Burkhart was one of three Fairfield wrestlers to make the finals on Saturday at the Regina Invitational. Cael McCabe advanced to the 113-pound championship match, improving to 12-1 on the season pinning Tipton freshman Gavin Sorgenfrey in the semifinals while sophomore Dre Smithburg (12-5) scored a pair of pins to reach the finals at 220 pounds, lifting the Trojans to a fifth-place finish as a team with 131 points.
"I'm always thinking about some of the things we need to work on, but I'm really proud of the 10 guys we brought up here to score enough points to place in the top five of a 15-team tournament," Fairfield head wrestling coach Steve Miller said. "There are one or two kids from every team here that are state tournament qualifiers. It makes for a tough day, but a good day.
"We took some lumps in early matches and there are things we need to work on, but overall I'm pleased with the team effort."
Sigourney-Keota, the defending team champion, battled throughout the day to try and regain the title as MFL MarMac and Knoxville joined the Cobras in the championship chase. Ultimately, MFL came out on top scoring 196 points with 10 wrestlers placing in the top four of their respective weight classes edging Knoxville by 10 points and S-K by 27.5.
"If you're a true competitor, this is the type of competition you seek out," S-K head wrestling coach Cody Van Den Heuvel said. "We're always looking to test ourselves against these good teams, which is why we wrestle the schedule that we do. We're not afraid of competition. That's what we're trying to find. You get into a tournament race like this, every point matters. Each kid just had to do their best to produce the best result for themselves and the team."
Three S-K wrestlers brought home individual championships on Saturday. Brady Clark scored a pair of falls to make it into the 126-pound title match before earning a 10-2 major decision against MFL sophomroe Rylee Kugal, improving to 10-6 on the season, while Jack Clarahan improved to 19-1 on his senior season winning 170-pound title at Regina scoring a pair of falls, including a championship-winning pin secured 49 seconds into the third period against Knoxville junior Daniel Gorshkikh.
"Everyone on the team is finally starting to hit their strides," Clarahan said. "We graduated a lot of great talent from last year, but the younger talent is really starting to step up to fill those shoes. Whether you come out here looking to win matches either by one point or by pin, the job is to come out here and win matches.
"It was great to see some new teams and some new kids. It comes in handy later in the year to face that different competition and the different styles of wrestlers. I knew that, if I could get a good stuff, I could either get two points or get the pin. It always feels good to get a championship heading into the holiday break."
S-K's first champion, and the only Cobra wrestler to win a second straight individual championship, was sophomore Reanah Utterback pinning Wapello junior Codder Malcom in 4:47 before edging WACO freshman Gage Samo in the finals, 2-0, with a takedown in the second period.
"I was confident, but I knew it was going to be tough in the finals," Utterback said. "That's just the way it's always been facing Gage. I knew it was going to be a good match and I just had to go out and wrestle."
Utterback is now 15-2 on her sophomore season, competing for the S-K boys with no S-K girls team to compete on. Having become the sixth female to qualify for the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament last year, Utterback could add her name to prep sports history in the state by making it back to the boys state tournament with many of the state's female prep wrestlers competing for a trip to the inaugural Iowa Girls High School State Wrestling Tournament.
"There are things I needed to work on from last year to help me improve as a wrestler," Utterback said. "I still need to move my feet more and put more moves together working from the bottom. I need to work on wrestling more of my match instead or wrestling anyone else's match."
