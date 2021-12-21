Ervin wins 100th match

Moravia senior Dalton Ervin scored his 100th career win on Tuesday night. Pictured here last year before the second day of the 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Ervin has two forfeits, a fall, a major decision and a 3-2 win during the BGM Holiday Duals for the Mohawks.

 Kyle Ocker/The Courier

BROOKLYN — Dalton Ervin secured a milestone win on Tuesday night, scoring falls against Zach Haus in 72-12 win over Collins-Maxwell and an 8-0 major decision over WACO freshman Gage Samo at 106 pounds helping the Mohawks rally for a 43-36 win over the Warriors at the BGM Holiday Duals.

Ervin finished off the night edging Owen Adlifinger, 3-2, in the final match of a 69-9 dual loss for the Mohawks against Wilton. Ervin earned his 100th career win during the tournament as Moravia finished with four wins in five duals, topping BGM 60-24 and Tripoli 72-12 during the six-team meet.

Moravia will head to the holiday break with a 10-3 record in duals, having won nine in a row before the loss in the final dual on Tuesday to Wilton. The Mohawks will return to the mat to compete in a quadrangular tournament in Bloomfield against Davis County, Pekin and Cardinal on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

