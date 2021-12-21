BROOKLYN — Dalton Ervin secured a milestone win on Tuesday night, scoring falls against Zach Haus in 72-12 win over Collins-Maxwell and an 8-0 major decision over WACO freshman Gage Samo at 106 pounds helping the Mohawks rally for a 43-36 win over the Warriors at the BGM Holiday Duals.
Ervin finished off the night edging Owen Adlifinger, 3-2, in the final match of a 69-9 dual loss for the Mohawks against Wilton. Ervin earned his 100th career win during the tournament as Moravia finished with four wins in five duals, topping BGM 60-24 and Tripoli 72-12 during the six-team meet.
Moravia will head to the holiday break with a 10-3 record in duals, having won nine in a row before the loss in the final dual on Tuesday to Wilton. The Mohawks will return to the mat to compete in a quadrangular tournament in Bloomfield against Davis County, Pekin and Cardinal on Tuesday, Jan. 4.