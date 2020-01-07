PEKIN – The numbers haven’t always been kind to the Davis County wrestling program.
These days, however, it seems everyone is wanting to get back on the mat.
Easton White, a sophomore who returned to wrestling after competing as a youth before choosing to play basketball as a freshman. On the court, White never scored over 20 points in a game.
On Tuesday, White had his first 20-point performance, winning an amazing 20-13 battle with Pekin’s Logan Lauderman at 152 pounds. It was the only match to go the distance between the Mustangs and the Panthers in a 51-30 win that helped Davis County go 3-0 with wins over Moravia (51-24) and Cardinal (60-12) at Pekin’s home quadrangular.
“I guess he (White) got tired of sitting on the bench in basketball,” Davis County head wrestling coach Jim Nelson joked. “He had a friend that was going out for wrestling, so he converted from basketball to wrestling himself.”
The return to wrestling has come with some struggles. White had just one win in 11 varsity matches entering Tuesday’s quadrangular and opened the night losing by fall in the first period to Moravia’s Ethan Martin.
It appeared Lauderman would be handing White another loss, scoring a near fall in the opening period on the way to opening an 8-2 lead. White responded with three takedowns in the second period and used a late near fall to open a 16-11 lead heading into the final period.
“It was definitely a lot different than any basketball game I’ve ever played,” White said. “It took a lot more energy. I felt like I needed an oxygen mask after I got done with that.”
In the end, White avoided Lauderman’s bid for a fall in the third period to secure a much-needed decision that helped Davis County clinch the pivotal dual of the night. Jayden Bell (113), Taylor Huggins (120) and Caden Hill (182) also secured first-period falls against the Panthers.
“We’ve always had some close duals with Pekin in the past,” Nelson said. “We kind of ran away with this one. We were able to avoid wrestling one of their best kids, but Pekin’s a good team. We’re both pretty competitive, but I know they’re battling some injuries.”
The depth of the Panthers took another hit during Tuesday’s quadrangular in the second match against Davis County. Kaden Pollock injured his knee during a heavyweight loss to Dalton Main and was down for several minutes before being helped off the mat.
“We’ll hopefully be able to nurse him back in by the end of the month,” Pekin head wrestling coach Al Chapman said. “Right now, it could be MCL damage. Our first concern is Kaden’s health. If we can work him back on the mat, we will. If not, we’ll get him to where he can get around and be ready to roll for next year.”
Pekin split four duals at West Burlington’s tournament this past Friday. The Panthers returned from the holiday break to earn wins over Mount Pleasant (45-36) and Louisa-Muscatine (40-30) while dropping duals to Highland (42-30) and Notre Dame (51-35).
Mason Juhl kicked off 2020 with four wins after closing 2019 with a pair of victories and the 220-pound championship at the Iowa City Regina Invitational on Dec. 21. Juhl pinned Notre Dame’s Lachlan Kirk in 50 seconds, Mount Pleasant’s Samuel Carrasco in 2:52, Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel in 1:06 and Highland’s Justin Sosa in 1:01, improving to 14-1 on the season.
“This is our tough week. We wrestled four duals last Friday and really felt like we let one get away against Highland,” Chapman said. “We’ve got them coming here on Thursday, along with Wapello, before we go to PCM’s tournament this Saturday. This opening part of January is a tough stretch for us, but once we’re through it we’ll take everybody back to the practice room and focus on what we need to work on to get better and hit our peak by the end of the month.”
Pekin won two of three duals on Tuesday, beating Cardinal 54-3 and Moravia 34-13. The Mohawks finished 1-2 with a 24-12 win over the Comets. Both Moravia and Cardinal had wrestlers that finished 3-0 on the mat with Wil Martin securing three victories at 145 pounds for the Mohawks while Brody Adam added three wins at 170 pounds, including his second win in three matches over Pekin’s Mason Juhl, earning a 14-9 decision on Tuesday.
“I was able to get ahead and this time and I didn’t let him throw me,” Adam said. “I learned in the second match that he really liked to throw me. I sunk my hips in this time. I worked on that all week knowing I was going to see him again.
“I’m glad he (Juhl) is a freshman. He’s got a lot of great years left to wrestle. It’s exciting and really tough to keep finding a way to win. He’s picked up on what I’m doing. I’ve picked up on what he’s doing. When you wrestle someone three times in a month, it just comes down to who has the endurance and who has the determination.”