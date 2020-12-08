MARSHALLTOWN — The last time the Ottumwa wrestling team qualified for the regional dual tournament, the Bulldogs won 16 duals during a magical 2015-16 season.
That team lost its second dual of the season. The 2020-21 Bulldog wrestling team hasn't lost once in eight duals so far this season.
Five straight wins from the five lightest weights, including four straight pins, lifted the Bulldogs to victory in the first dual of the season with a Central Iowa Metropolitan League opponent. Jasmine Luedtke, Corbin Grace, Dawson Goodwin and Braylon Griffiths rallied OHS with falls as the Bulldogs erased a sudden 21-18 deficit, earning a 51-27 win at Marshalltown on Tuesday.
Ottumwa (8-0) continued to rack up falls, scoring six including an eighth straight fall by junior Trevor Summers who also improved to 8-0 on the season by pinning Nick Rebik with 16 seconds left in the opening period of a 170-pound match. Zachariah Shoemaker got OHS off to a winning start with his seventh straight win on the mat, pinning Cesar Macias 58 seconds into the second period of the 152-pound opening match.
Marshalltown rallied back, erasing Ottumwa's 18-0 lead by scoring three consecutive falls after a 14-6 major decision by Dylano Castellanos at 182 pounds put the Bobcats on the board. Tristan King scored Marshalltown's third straight fall, pinning Jay Guerra in 1:14, before the heavyweight cost the Bobcats a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after lowering his uniform straps on the mat following the pin.
Five more matches would be wrestled before Marshalltown would get that point back. Down 24-21, Luedtke (6-1) put the Bulldogs on top for good scoring her sixth fall of the season pinning Carson Weatherly in 2:34 at 106 pounds.
Grace added his own pin at 113 pounds, pinning Damien Rodriguez in 1:37 to give Ottumwa a 30-21 lead. Goodwin (6-1) scored a first-period fall at 120 pounds, winning in 80 seconds over Ivan Pantoja before Griffiths earned a fall on birthday by pinning Hector De La Cruz with a second remaining in the first period of the 126-pound match between the teams.
Dalton Doud scored Ottumwa's only decision win on Tuesday, edging Saul Pantoja 4-3 at 132 pounds. Ottumwa will bring their perfect record home for their first dual at Evans Middle School Gymnasium as the unbeaten Bulldogs host Ankeny Centennial on Thursday night.