LEON — First it was Ankeny Centennial on Thursday.
On Friday, the Winterset Huskies became the second team this season to outpoint the Ottumwa High School wrestling team. The Bulldogs, coming off their first dual loss of the seaosn, finished second overall in the 13-team Dan Christensen Invitational with 160 total points. Winterset won the tournament with 265.5.
Four Ottumwa wrestlers advanced to the finals in their respective weight classes, including Trevor Summers who improved to 12-0 in the 170-pound bracket by scoring two more first-period pins, extending his season-opening streak to 11 pins in a row before finally going to distance for the first time this season winning a 7-1 decision handing Winterset junior Brady Barringer his first loss in 10 matches.
Summers could not win another battle of unbeaten wrestlers in the finals. Centerville senior Lucas Henderson edged Summers, 7-5, improving to 9-0 on the season for the Big Reds.
Centerville finished in a tie for sixth place with 105.5 team points. Henderson was joined for the second straight day as an individual champion in a tournament by teammates Nathaniel Genobana, who improved to 11-0 winning the 138-pound title at the Christensen Invite recording four falls in the first period, and three-time state champion Matthew Lewis who improved to 7-2 pinning Martensdale-St. Mary's sophomore Julian Huston in 1:06, scoring a 20-5 tech fall in 4:09 against Winterset sophomore Keegan Jensen and pinning Davis County junior Taylor Huggins for the second straight day in a championship match with a fall in 2:45.
Davis County edged out Centerville by five points for fifth place on Friday at Central Decatur one day after finishing sixth in the South Central Conference tournament. Besides Huggins (9-1), Dawson Townsend improved to 8-2 while advancing to the 120-pound final for the Mustangs before dropping an 8-2 decision to unbeaten Waterloo West senior Kaden Karns in the final.
Jasmine Luedtke (106), Dawson Goodwin (120), Braylon Griffiths (126) and Zachariah Shoemaker (152) joined Summers as Ottumwa wrestlers to earn their 10th wins of the season during the Christensen Invitational. Griffiths (11-2) and Shoemaker (11-1) both finished second, losing by fall in their respective finals, while Corbin Grace (9-3) advanced to the 113-pound final dropping a 5-3 thriller to two-time state qualifying Albia junior Carter Anderson in the championship match.
Anderson improved to 10-0 on the season, joining sophomore teammate Wyatt Stewart in claiming individual titles for the Blue Demons at the Christensen Invitational. Stewart improved to 7-0, winning an exciting championship match over Mount Ayr sophomore Drew Ehlen 14-9 in overtime to clinch a fourth-place finish as team for Albia with 124.5 total points.