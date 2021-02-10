NORWALK — From start to finish on Wednesday night, the Ottumwa and Ankeny wrestling teams only spent an hour on the mat facing each other in the Class 3A regional dual tournament.
Bulldog head coach Jeremy Frueh took that hour for what it was, an opportunity to get better and get a little more prepared for Saturday's Class 3A district tournament at Iowa City West. Despite losing the ninth-ranked Hawks, 54-23, the body of work that comes from earning a program-record 20 dual wins gave the Bulldog grapplers a chance to potentially get a leg up on the rest of the competition that stands in the way of making it to the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.
"When you have a gap of six or seven days before the district meet, your weight can get a little out of control. We come to this meet, we make weight and we get the experience of live matches," Frueh said. "A lot of teams in our district haven't wrestled a lot of matches. I think that's an advantage.
"I'm glad we got this opportunity. We've got another opportunity that awaits us on Saturday."
The Bulldogs picked up four wins against Ankeny, including three pins secured by Dawson Goodwin at 120 pounds, Zach Shoemaker at 152 and Trevor Summers at 170. All three wrestlers have high hopes of making a run at earning state tournament berths Saturday at districts.
"We're still in a good spot," Frueh said. "The four kids that got wins were able to earn their first postseason wins. That's a big deal for them. We expect big things on Saturday from them and a few more kids. We've just some things to clean up before Saturday. It's a big deal (to compete in regional duals), because we've done this twice, but the big one is on Saturday. I think we've got a lot of kids in really good position to punch their tickets to state. We just have to go out there and wrestle."
Braylon Griffiths made the most of his first high school postseason match. The Ottumwa freshman dominated Teagan Peiffer at 132 pounds, controlling the action throughout the first two periods before a takedown nine seconds into the final period clinched a 17-2 tech fall.
"I just took it as any other match. I just believed in myself and believed in my coaches that they did the right thing to prepare me," Griffiths said. "I just had to go out there with the right mindset. It's good competition right before districts. It was a good warm-up. I feel very confident that I'm prepared to make it to state on Saturday."
That same confidence was felt by Shoemaker and Summers, who closed the dual with dominant falls. Shoemaker needed just 73 seconds to finish off Ryan Allen while Summers worked his way to fall against Nate Nessa at 2:16 to close out the dual.
"I really transitioned well with my moves. I really wanted to get another good match in before going into the district tournament," Shoemaker said. "I'm expecting tough competition this weekend, but I've worked harder than anybody out there. I know that I'm going to go to state."
Summers (42-5) is also hoping to break through himself after falling short of state despite a successful sophomore season last year. Two straight district tournament losses at Des Moines East last February have stuck with Summers, who enters the postseason with hopes of not only qualifying for state, but earning a medal as a state place winner this season.
"I've got a lot more confidence going into the tournament last year. Being in the semifinals last year and losing twice has built a fire that's made me ready for this Saturday. I've put a lot more work in the wrestling room. I plan on making it to the finals. I plan on making it to state."