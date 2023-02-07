FORT DODGE — The Ottumwa High School boys wrestling team placed fourth in the first-ever Iowa Alliance Conference tournament, finishing with 134.5 total points at Fort Dodge. Four Bulldog wrestlers competed for individual championships, highlighted by junior Braylon Griffiths' run to the 152-pound title.
Griffiths improved to 40-5 on the season, scoring three wins during the tournament. After scoring a 16-1 tech fall over Ames sophomore Jason Roberts and a first-period fall over Marshalltown junior Colton Ricken, Griffiths clinched the conference championship earning a 5-0 decision over Fort Dodge freshman Jesse Egli.
Ottumwa sophomore teammates Ashton Grace and Koby Chanthalavanh made it to the conference finals. Grace (39-4) earned a 10-2 major decision over Marshalltown sophomore Lucas Bantz in the 106-pound semifinals before losing by fall in 1:43 to Fort Dodge junior Dru Ayala in the finals while Chanthalavanh (23-5) earned a 12-2 major decision over Fort Dodge junior Bo Cowell and a 3-0 win over Des Moines Lincoln sophomore Erik Alvarado before losing in the 145-pound finals by fall to Marshalltown senior Luke Hageman.
Ottumwa freshman Efren Huerta also competed for an Iowa Alliance Conference title, scoring a fall in the 145-pound semifinals over Marshalltown junior Kenten Niehouse. Waterloo East sophomore Isaac Lomas pinned Huerta (22-13) in the conference championship match.
Daltin Doud finished third at 126 pounds, improving to 38-7 with a win by fall in 4:34 over Marshalltown junior Ivan Pantoja. Konnor Smith (12-13) finished fourth for the Bulldog wrestlers at 170 pounds while Tyler Schaus (160), Aiden Lord and Roman Laux (285) placed fifth in the conference tournament for Ottumwa.
Bulldog wrestlers will set their sights on competing for Class 3A state tournament berths on Saturday at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The top three placewinners in each weight class at the district tournament will earn a spot in the Iowa High School State Wrestling meet.
