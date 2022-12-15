OTTUMWA — Thursday's Iowa Alliance conference prep wrestling dual between Marshalltown and Ottumwa at Evans Middle School Gymnasium has been postponed to a later date.
The Marshalltown Community School Distrtict announced Wednesday that school would be canceled Thursday and Friday due to high levels of student and staff illness-related absences. All school-sponsored extracurricular activities — practices or performances — were also called off during the closure on Thursday and Friday.
“The high number of student and employee illness-related absences, coupled with our short-in-supply substitute staff pool, have presented significant challenges to our current ability to provide a high-quality educational experience onsite for all students,” Marshalltown superintendent Theron Schutte said in a release.
No make-up date for the meet has been announced as of Friday.
