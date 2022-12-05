BURLINGTON — The Ottumwa High School boys wrestling team came within one win of bringing home the team title at the Dick Mellinger Invitational on Saturday.
Four consecutive falls scored in the upper weights lifted the Burlington Grayhounds to a 42-36 win over the Bulldogs in the championship dual at Carl Johanssen Gymnasium. Ottumwa secured a 66-22 win over Davenport Central and a 54-30 win over Keokuk clinching the win with three consecutive falls earned by Dylan Forney (285), Logan Hubbell (106) and Ashton Grace.
Ottumwa opened the day scoring five falls including first-period pins against Davenport Central. Wiatt McGahey (138), Koby Chanthalavanh (145) and Braylon Griffiths (152) needed less than four combined minutes to pick up pins that gave OHS a 30-4 lead in the dual.
Forney picked up his first fall for Ottumwa on the day to close out the win over Davenport Central, pinning Jackson Feehan 22 seconds into the second period. Neo Guida added a pin for the Bulldogs in 3:04 at 195 pounds.
Chanthalavanh picked up his second fall for the Bulldogs, pinning Keokuk Anthony Stice in 1:23. Efren Huerta picked up a pin for Ottumwa against Burlington's Titus Counterman in 2:46 at 145 pounds while Griffiths, Forney and Grace each picked up falls for the Bulldogs against the Grayhounds.
Ottumwa (5-1) heads to Fairfield for a triangular with the Trojans and Washington on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
