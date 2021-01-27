DES MOINES — For the first time ever, an Ottumwa High School wrestling team has won 20 duals in one season.
The 20th win came Thursday at Des Moines East and brought an added prize home for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa's 43-31 win over the Scarlets, secured by late forfeits for Jasmine Luedtke and Corbin Grace, makes the Bulldogs CIML Metro Conference co-dual champions along with Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines Lincoln.
The depth of the Bulldogs (20-7) proved to be the deciding factor as Ottumwa received the only three forfeits of the dual with Braylon Griffiths receiving six team points at 132 pounds. Chris Luedtke (126) and Daltin Doud (138) also scored falls for the Bulldogs after an 8-0 major decision by Dawson Goodwin opened the dual, staking Ottumwa to a 22-0 lead.
East rallied with three straight wins, including a fall at 152 pounds, to pull within 22-13. Trevor Summers ultimately had the win that would secure the 20th dual victory and conference title for the Bulldogs, earning a fall at 170 pounds.
John Hardin added a 3-2 heavyweight win for Ottumwa later in the dual to tie the team score at 31-31. The Bulldogs are right back on the mat Friday in Fairfield as Ottumwa will take part in the Southern Iowa Classic, which has been moved up a day to avoid the potential impact of any winter weather that may pass through the area on Saturday.
Big Reds fall to Fort Madison, Kirksville
FORT MADISON — Matthew Lewis, Nathaniel Genobana and Lucas Henderson secured a pair of wins on Thursday for the Centerville wrestling team in a triangular with Fort Madison and Kirksville.
Henderson scored a pair of falls at 170 pounds for Centerville, pinning Kirksville's Jaden Ballinger in 2:46 and Fort Madison's Brandt Booten in 1:40. Lewis pinned Fort Madison's Aidan Pennock with 19 seconds left in the first period of a 145-pound match and winning by injury default against Kirksville while Geonbana earned a 24-9 tech fall in 5:04 over Fort Madison Gavin Wiseman and a fall in 72 seconds against Kirksville's Dominic Cahalan.
Centerville (4-9) dropped a 58-17 dual to Fort Madison and a 42-34 decision to Kirksville. The Big Reds are also slated to compete Friday in the Southern Iowa Classic.