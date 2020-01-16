DES MOINES – The Ottumwa wrestling team secured a second straight CIML Metro dual win on Thursday, returning to the mat for the first time in seven days to score a 43-21 win over Des Moines North-Hoover. The Bulldogs could not complete a sweep, however, falling in a non-conference dual 54-27 to Newton.
The Bulldogs and Huskies battled back and forth early in the conference clash. Dawson Goodwin scored an early 5-2 win over Asante Gordon at 120 pounds to counter an opening 8-6 win at 113 by Aime Mukiza while Sayar Aung pinned Jake Rattray in the third period (4:59) at 132 pounds after Parker Jones scored a first-period fall for North-Hoover at 126.
Forfeits for Ethan Renteria and Trevor Summers, as well as a second-period (3:35) fall at 145 pounds by Zachariah Shoemaker, lifted Ottumwa to a 27-15 lead. Max Messerli closed out the win for OHS, scoring a 15-4 major decision over Nehemiah McConnell at 170 pounds.
Corbin Grace scored an early pin in Ottumwa’s dual with Newton, securing a fall against Anthony Bestell in 2:48. Shoemaker added his second pin of the night, dropping down to 138 pounds to beat Colin Sharp with 48 seconds remaining in the match.
Summers secured a hard-fought win for the Bulldogs at 160 pounds against Newton, edging Zane Kohlmeyer 7-5 to briefly give Ottumwa a 27-24 lead. Newton secured the win, scoring falls in four of the final five matches starting with a pin in 44 seconds at 170 pounds by Canaan Terpstra that put the Cardinals on top for good.
Weather permitting, Ottumwa is scheduled to wrestle on Saturday at Centerville’s Big Red Invitational. Action at Lakeview Gymnasium is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.