WATERLOO — Key pins by Daltin Doud at 126 pounds and Braylon Griffiths at 152 kept the Bulldogs ahead of Mason City before four straight falls allowed the Ottumwa boys wrestling team to secure the first of two Iowa Alliance conference dual wins on Thursday at Waterloo East.
Ottumwa followed up a 54-22 win over Mason City with a 54-27 victory over East. Doud and Griffiths joined David Pickrell in securing a pair of pins in the double dual including a 38-second fall scored by Griffiths over Christopher Pierce giving the Bulldogs a 41-15 lead over the Trojans.
Pickrell pinned Emanual Ortiz in 21 seconds during the 220-pound opener against Waterloo East after closing out the win over Mason City by pinning Aidin Askildson in 1:02. Konner Smith added a first-period fall for the Bulldogs at 170 pounds against Mason City while Dylan Forney (285) and Giovanni Hernandez (120) both secured decisions for OHS against the Riverhawks.
The Ottumwa girls split Iowa Alliance duals on Thursday with Waterloo East and Mason City. Jasmine Luedtke scored falls in both duals for the Bulldogs, helping to clinch a 33-18 win over East while Mason City countered Luedtke's second-period fall scored against Lila Sheehan with four falls in a 54-18 win for the Riverhawks.
Delilah Subsin secured Ottumwa's second fall against Mason City, pinning Taryn Boehmer with 14 seconds left in the first period of a 190-pound match. Maravilha Vedina earned an 8-1 decision over Riyanna Bass for the Bulldog girls in the dual win over Waterloo East.
The Ottumwa boys (10-2, 5-1 Iowa Alliance) will compete in the Midwest Shootout at Bettendorf both Friday and Saturday. The Bulldog girls (2-3, 1-3 Iowa Alliance) heads to the West Des Moines Valley round robin tournament on Saturday before competing in the Panorama Scramble on Monday.
